Bitcoin Staking ETP Powered by CoreDAO Debuts on LSE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:01
Key Highlights:

  • London Stock Exchange debuts its first Bitcoin staking ETP.
  • CoreDAO allows wrapped Bitcoin earn staking rewards safely through regulated ETP.
  • This launch makes London a global crypto hub, competing with Zurich and Frankfurt.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has grabbed the attention by introducing its first Bitcoin staking exchange-traded product (ETP). The product has been launched in partnership with CoreDAO, a leading blockchain project that is driving decentralized infrastructure. This launch is considered important because it is bridging traditional finance and DeFi (decentralized finance) but it also helping investors earn staking rewards across its network.

Core DAO announces launch of its first Bitcoin staking ETP on LSE

A Historic First for London and Bitcoin

Europe has already seen Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, but this launch is different because it is adding staking feature to it, a feature that is linked with proof-of-stake (PoS) coins, into a Bitcoin product. Since Bitcoins run on proof-of-work (PoW), it normally cannot be staked.

CoreDAO has solved this problem by creating a system that combines Bitcoin’s liquidity with Core Chain’s consensus, allowing yield through validator participation. Experts are viewing this as a way to connect Bitcoin’s huge but inactive value with DeFi rewards, boosting London’s push to become a key crypto hub after Brexit.

How Bitcoin Staking Works Through CoreDAO

CoreDAO’s setup lets wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) be staked with Core Chain validators, earning rewards while making sure that the assets are safe. Through this regulated ETP, London Stock Exchange investors now can get both Bitcoin price exposure and extra income from staking yields. Analysts believe that this mechanism will attract large institutions seeking “smart beta” strategies, where Bitcoin’s growth is paired with steady returns.

Regulatory and Market Implications

The United Kingdom’s financial regulators have been cautious about retail crypto ETPs in the past. Still, the LSE listing a Bitcoin staking product shows a change in tone, as Europe continues to lead in digital asset product innovation compared to the United States. Eric Balchunas, a senior Bloomberg ETF analyst, said Europe has become a testing ground for creative crypto ETPs, while the U.S. is still debating digital asset rules with the SEC. With this launch, London could reclaim its role as one of the global market pioneers, showing it is open to new crypto-linked products.

Institutional Appetite for Crypto Yields

Institutional investors have been interested in crypto for a long time that generate yields. Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake opened up large staking inflows, but Bitcoin stayed static unless used in DeFi. The CoreDAO-powered ETP fixes this by adding staking rewards into the regulated product, which makes it easier for funds, wealth managers, and retirement accounts to participate.

A London-based wealth advisor explained that holding Bitcoin while also earning extra returns in a fully compliant, exchange-traded product is a strong option for clients that are looking for diversification.

Competitive Advantage for London

The United States has only approved its first spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, after years of legal delays. Europe, meanwhile, already has physically backed ETPs for Ethereum, Solana, and even memecoins such as Dogecoin. But none of them have yet offered Bitcoin staking until now.

London’s move puts the city in a direct spotlight and competition with financial centres like Frankfurt, Zurich, and Paris which lead Europe’s crypto ETP market. If it succeeds, the CoreDAO Bitcoin staking ETP has the capability to drive strong trading on the LSE and strengthen the exchanges position as a pioneer in innovative financial products.

Also Read: CFTC to Allow Tokenized Collateral for Derivative Market

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/bitcoin-staking-etp-core-dao-debut-lse/

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/bitcoin-staking-etp-core-dao-debut-lse/
