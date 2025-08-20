Bitcoin Stalls Above $112,000 After Losing Its Uptrend

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:02
Aug 19, 2025 at 14:09 // Price

Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $120,000 mark since July 7.


Bitcoin price long-term prediction: ranging


Upside momentum has broken above the $120,000 mark twice but has been rejected. The Bitcoin price has fallen, but is still trading between $112,000 and $120,000.


Bitcoin price has stopped close to the $115,000 low and the 50-day SMA support. In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has been stuck between the moving average lines. If the bears break below the 50-day SMA support, the selling pressure will intensify. Bitcoin will fall and test the $112,000 level, the current support.


However, Bitcoin will reach $120,000 and $123,000 if it bounces back and breaks above the 21-day SMA. Currently, the price of Bitcoin stands at $113,628.

BTC price indicators analysing


In the last 24 hours, the BTC price has retraced between the moving average lines. The largest cryptocurrency will have to move in a range between the moving average lines.


On the 4-hour chart, BTC is trading below the moving average lines, indicating a fall. Selling pressure has eased as Bitcoin has corrected higher.


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000



Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000     


BTCUSD_(Daily Chart) - AUG.18, 2025

What’s the next move for Bitcoin?


Bitcoin price has fallen above $112,000 after being rejected at a high of $124,517. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range, above the $115,000 support but below the moving average lines. Bitcoin will change once the current trading range is broken.


BTCUSD_(4-hour Chart) - AUG. 18, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/bitcoin-losing-uptrend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let's Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
