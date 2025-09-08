Bitcoin stalls around $110,000; Fed rate cut may not spark rally, analyst says

By: Coinstats
2025/09/08 12:26
Institutional profit-taking and relatively flat ETF flows are capping bitcoin's price momentum at the moment, one analyst said.

