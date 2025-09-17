Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act receives support from US lawmakers and industry leaders

PANews reported on September 17th that Crypto In America reported that several US congressmen and Bitcoin industry leaders met on Capitol Hill to discuss the " BITCOIN Act, " which proposes that the US government purchase one million Bitcoins over the next five years to establish a national strategic reserve. The bill, introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis , aims to include Bitcoin in the national reserve. The meeting also explored ways to purchase Bitcoin without increasing the federal budget. Some attendees described the meeting as productive, and the industry is pushing for the bill to be included in the policy agenda.

