Bitcoin Supply Crunch: Institutional Demand Exceeds Mining Production by 400%

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 17:54
Bitcoin
TLDR

  • Businesses and institutional investors are buying Bitcoin 4x faster than miners produce new coins, purchasing 1,755 BTC daily versus 450 BTC mined daily
  • Exchange-traded funds add another 1,430 BTC per day to institutional holdings, while governments buy 39 BTC daily
  • Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to multi-year lows as institutions move coins to long-term storage
  • Michael Saylor’s Strategy holds 632,457 BTC and leads corporate accumulation through OTC purchases
  • Total business holdings reached 1.3 million BTC after companies acquired 159,107 BTC in Q2 2025

Bitcoin financial services company River released data showing businesses and institutional investors are absorbing Bitcoin at four times the rate of new coin production. The demand imbalance is creating supply pressure as exchange reserves hit multi-year lows.

Bitcoin (BTC) PriceBitcoin (BTC) Price

Private businesses and public companies purchased an average of 1,755 BTC per day in 2025, according to River’s analysis. This far exceeds the approximately 450 new Bitcoin produced daily through mining operations.

Exchange-traded funds added another 1,430 BTC to their holdings each day on average. Governments contributed smaller amounts with purchases of about 39 BTC daily.

The combined institutional demand totals over 3,200 BTC per day compared to mining’s 450 BTC output. This creates a daily deficit of nearly 2,800 Bitcoin from circulating supply.

Bitcoin exchange reserves have fallen to multi-year lows as tracked by data firm CryptoQuant. Exchange reserves represent the total amount of BTC held on trading platforms.

Bitcoin Price, Supply, Bitcoin AdoptionSource: CryptoQuant

The declining reserves show Bitcoin moving from exchanges into institutional treasuries and long-term storage. This trend reduces immediately available supply for trading.

Corporate Treasury Holdings Drive Demand

Bitcoin treasury companies acquired 159,107 BTC during Q2 2025 alone. These purchases brought total business holdings to approximately 1.3 million BTC.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy leads corporate Bitcoin accumulation with 632,457 BTC in its corporate reserve. The company represents the largest known Bitcoin holder globally according to BitcoinTreasuries data.

Some analysts suggest Strategy’s rapid accumulation effectively creates a synthetic halving effect. The company’s buying pace reduces circulating supply at levels comparable to Bitcoin’s programmed supply cuts.

Strategy’s treasury officer Shirish Jajodia explained the company uses over-the-counter transactions to minimize market impact. OTC purchases occur off exchanges and avoid affecting spot market prices directly.

Supply Metrics Show Structural Changes

The Network Value to Transaction ratio fell 23% to 23.7, indicating healthier network activity relative to Bitcoin’s market value. This metric helps measure network utility compared to price levels.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold more than 1.3 million BTC according to industry tracking. These holdings remove additional Bitcoin from exchange availability.

Exchange-held supply has declined since early 2024 as institutions move coins to cold storage. Cold storage keeps Bitcoin offline and unavailable for immediate trading.

The supply dynamics create potential for price volatility if institutional demand continues. Analysts monitor exchange reserves as an indicator of available trading supply.

Current mining production remains steady at roughly 450 BTC per day following Bitcoin’s most recent halving event. Mining rewards are programmed to decrease over time through the halving mechanism.

The post Bitcoin Supply Crunch: Institutional Demand Exceeds Mining Production by 400% appeared first on CoinCentral.

