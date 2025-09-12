Bitcoin surpasses 1 ZH/s: historic record for hashrate

Bitcoin has surpassed the zettahash threshold: the 7-day moving average of the hashrate has risen above 1 ZH/s, with recent estimates around ~1.03 ZH/s. The data updated as of September 11, 2025 UTC was reported by Hashrate Index and also covered by industry outlets like CoinDesk. The downside is clear: the hashprice drops to about $53.10 per day per PH/s, down -8.39% on a monthly basis. In this context, the network is more robust and secure, but the increasing competition among miners compresses margins.

According to data collected by Hashrate Index and verified by our analysis team, surpassing the threshold is attributable to new installations and fleet upgrades in North America and Asia. Industry analysts also note that many farms are pushing for efficiency through ASIC upgrades and energy procurement strategies.

What does this hashrate record mean for the Bitcoin network?

A hashrate above 1 zettahash per second indicates a more resilient and more decentralized network. The influx of new power – including farm renewals, ASIC upgrades, and energy optimizations – makes network attacks much more costly. That said, it also results in a broader distribution of rewards, with less generous unit revenues for each miner.

Key Numbers: Trends and Sources

Hashrate (7-day moving average): above 1 ZH/s with current estimates around ~1.03 ZH/s (data updated as of September 11, 2025; main source: Hashrate Index).

Historic record: confirmed by surpassing the threshold of 1 ZH/s, as reported by industry publications including CoinDesk.

Recent volatility: a brief dip followed by a swift recovery in the pace of computation.

Note on the unit of measure: 1 ZH/s = 1,000 EH/s = 1,000,000 PH/s. The new peak, “over 1 ZH/s,” was achieved following the correct conversion, unlike some incorrect measurements reported previously.

Difficulty: increase expected

With medium blocks being mined more quickly, the difficulty is expected to increase in the next adjustment, with indicative growth estimates around +7.67% (preliminary estimate reported by Hashrate Index). It should be noted that the final value will depend on the actual hashrate in the coming hours/days; even modest fluctuations could influence it. For more details on the difficulty recalibration mechanism, see our internal guide What is difficulty.

Bitcoin Mining Pools: Who Holds the Most Weight

The computing power remains concentrated among a few operators, a topic that revives the debate on the centralization of hashing power. The latest data indicates that:

| Pool | Estimated Hashrate | Share of ~1,000 EH/s |

| ———– | —————- | ——————— |

| Foundry USA | ~287 EH/s | ~28% |

| Antpool | ~159 EH/s | ~16% |

| F2Pool | ~125 EH/s | ~12% |

| ViaBTC | ~119 EH/s | ~12% |

| Spiderpool | ~73 EH/s | ~7% |

These five groups together represent over 74% of the total power (dynamic estimates; source: Hashrate Index – Pools). Concentration remains a sensitive issue for network security; for an analysis on the risk of centralization and possible countermeasures, see our in-depth article on Pool Centralization in mining.

Hashprice and Revenues: Pressure on Margins

The hashprice, or the expected gross revenue per unit of power, has experienced a decline: currently, 1 PH/s generates approximately $53.10 per day (Hashrate Index data, updated as of September 11, 2025). The main figures are:

30 days ago: approximately $57.96 per PH/s/day

Monthly change: -8.39%

Estimated loss: ~$4.86 per PH/s/day

In practice, the increase in overall hashrate and a probable rise in difficulty compress unit revenues, penalizing especially those facing high energy costs or using less efficient hardware. For profitability scenarios and updated calculators, check our tool page on mining profitability.

Implications for Miners: What to Optimize Now

Energy efficiency : invest in the latest generation ASICs and optimize cooling systems.

: invest in the latest generation ASICs and optimize cooling systems. Power strategy : enter into fixed-price contracts, leverage demand response, and implement energy hedging strategies.

: enter into fixed-price contracts, leverage demand response, and implement energy hedging strategies. Pool selection : carefully evaluate payout, fees, and the risk associated with the concentration of power.

: carefully evaluate payout, fees, and the risk associated with the concentration of power. Managing volatility: continuously monitor the price of BTC, on-chain fees, and difficulty; for key terms see our on-chain Fee glossary.

Methodological Box: How to Read This Data

EH/s, PH/s, ZH/s : units of hashing speed. 1 ZH/s = 1,000 EH/s = 1,000,000 PH/s .

: units of hashing speed. . 7-Day Moving Average (7D MA) : used to smooth out daily spikes to highlight the trend.

: used to smooth out daily spikes to highlight the trend. Difficulty : updated every ~2,016 blocks to maintain average times of ~10 minutes per block.

: updated every ~2,016 blocks to maintain average times of ~10 minutes per block. Hashprice : represents the expected gross revenue in USD per PH/s/day (including subsidy + fee) before operating costs; methodologies and panels can be consulted on Hashrate Index.

: represents the expected gross revenue in USD per PH/s/day (including subsidy + fee) before operating costs; methodologies and panels can be consulted on Hashrate Index. Timestamp and sources: the data presented here is based on public datasets updated as of September 11, 2025. The exact timestamps (date/time UTC) are not always available in real-time; to check live values, please refer to the links provided at the beginning of the article.

Quick Overview

| Hashrate (7D MA) | > 1 ZH/s (approximately 1.000 EH/s), all-time high (data updated as of September 11, 2025) |

| ———————————– | ————————————————————————————— |

| Difficulty (next adjustment) | +~7.67% (short-term estimate, preliminary data) |

| Hashprice | ~$53.10 per PH/s/day |

| 30-day revenue change | -8.39% |

In summary

The Bitcoin ecosystem is increasingly confirmed as secure and “professional”: surpassing the threshold of 1 ZH/s represents a historic milestone updated to September 11, 2025. However, the growing competition and the likely increase in difficulty erode margins, as evidenced by the monthly decline in hashprice.

In the coming weeks, the balance between the price of BTC, the on-chain fees, and the difficulty will be crucial for the profitability of miners and the sustainability of operations, especially for those operating with less efficient hardware or high energy costs.