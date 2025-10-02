Bitcoin Surpasses $119K amid U.S. Government Shutdown

Bitcoin ($BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, has recently made a staggering upsurge above the $119K mark. This notable price increase of Bitcoin ($BTC) has taken place after the U.S. government shutdown. The development has reportedly impacted the entire crypto market, with several noteworthy players making significant progress. Hence, based on such a massive spike at the beginning of this month, some market onlookers call it “Uptober.”

$BTC Jumps 4% in Wake of U.S. Government Shutdown

The top crypto asset has efficiently jumped above the $119K mark at the time when the U.S. government shutdown is taking effect. Particularly, this substantial performance over the past 24 hours accounts for an approximate 4% rise. As a result, reaching the peak point over a couple of months in terms of price further paves the way for an optimistic fiat liquidity expansion.

In this respect, the surge to the $119,455 mark underscores the 1st instance since mid-August. Additionally, the development has happened after the shutdown of the U.S. government on Wednesday, as a considerably divided Congress stopped officials from striking a funding deal. The respective shutdown could push further the nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Friday.

Crypto Rally Strengthens, Raising Speculation for Additional Growth

Parallel to the Bitcoin ($BTC) rally, the other crypto assets have also recorded substantial spikes. Thus, Ethereum’s 5%, Solana’s 6% and Dogecoin’s 8% price hikes are crucial. Overall, this “finclusive” crypto market growth appears to be a game-changer for the further trajectory.

According to the reports, the stunning uptake of Bitcoin ($BTC) and broader crypto market is poised to open new avenues for additional growth in the near term. Adding to the price rise, Bitcoin’s 24-hour volume has reached $76.28B after a 31.67% increase, while its market cap has climbed by 3.5% to claim $2.36T. In the meantime, investors are advised to keenly watch this moment amid speculation of explosive leg up.