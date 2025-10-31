Bitcoin surpasses 300 billion dollars in spot volume in October

In October, the Bitcoin market confirmed its vitality despite a sharp price correction. Spot volume exceeded 300 billion dollars, a sign of a return to "cash" trading and a reduction in leverage usage. According to CryptoQuant, this dynamic reflects a healthier market, capable of withstanding volatility without a sudden collapse. In short, despite the drop in BTC, investors, whether retail or institutional, show renewed confidence in the spot market, marking a structural evolution of the market towards greater stability.
