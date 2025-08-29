Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Final Hours Create Urgency as Dogecoin and Pepe Surge in Popularity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:48
NEAR
NEAR$2,51-1,56%
RealLink
REAL$0,05797-0,25%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45,88-5,28%
Capverse
CAP$0,07159+0,26%
Movement
MOVE$0,1267+2,42%
Pepe
PEPE$0,0000101-0,19%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Dogecoin is trading around $0.23 with a market capitalization of nearly $34.9 billion, although trading volumes have cooled by almost 70% from earlier peaks. Still, DOGE retains relevance as one of the most recognized meme assets, supported by its enormous community and occasional mentions from Elon Musk. Technically, DOGE is hovering just under $0.25 resistance, and a breakout could send it above $0.36. Many traders now view Dogecoin as a legacy asset with cultural staying power, even if its short-term momentum appears muted.

Pepe, meanwhile, has emerged as a top-tier meme rival to DOGE. With whales accumulating heavily, PEPE’s holder base recently crossed 8.95 trillion tokens. Its adoption has been nothing short of stunning, with daily trading volumes surging to $3.8 billion at peak, double that of DOGE. Elon Musk has amplified the hype by comparing PEPE to earlier DOGE rallies, fueling speculation that PEPE’s market cap could one day hit the $40–$125 billion range. Analysts suggest a near-term move to $0.00028 is possible if momentum continues.

Yet as both Dogecoin and Pepe fight for meme dominance, the most explosive opportunity right now is Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). Unlike legacy meme tokens, BTC3 is rewarding its community before launch and is now racing into its final presale hours.

Bitcoin Swift: Innovation With Real Rewards

Bitcoin Swift is engineered for speed, efficiency, and scalability. It is launching on Solana first for ultra-low transaction fees under one cent and lightning-fast throughput, before transitioning to its own blockchain. BTC3 is also building its future around BTC3E, a stablecoin-like ecosystem token designed to strengthen DeFi activity, staking, and governance. This dual-token model creates long-term sustainability while rewarding holders with programmable yield.

Advertisement

&nbsp

The project has already delivered massive payouts, including 166% staking rewards in Stage 6, proving that its PoY system is more than just a promise. With programmable rewards and 300% APY now announced for the last stage, BTC3 is offering unmatched opportunities in presale history.

Final Hours of Presale

Bitcoin Swift is now in the final hours of Stage 7, the last stage before launch. The team shocked traders by announcing an early launch on August 30, accelerating the timeline due to overwhelming demand. At this point, more than 5,500 users have registered, and over $1.3 million has been raised, hitting the hardcap. The Stage 7 token price is locked at $7.

To close out the presale, Bitcoin Swift launched the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event.” Only the first 130 can secure these bonuses, making it one of the most exclusive offers in crypto right now:

  • Tier 1 ($100–$1,999): 50% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 2 ($2,000–$4,999): 75% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 3 ($5,000–$9,999): 150% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 4 ($10,000+): 300% Bonus Tokens

Imagine this: A $5,000 Tier 3 instantly becomes $12,500 in tokens after bonuses. If BTC3 hits $15 post-launch, that allocation could swell to over $26,000. For Tier 4, the gains are staggering. To claim bonuses, participants are instructed to contact the 24/7 live support chat on the official website.

Additionally, BTC3’s referral program offers a 25% payout to both parties involved in every transaction, providing an even greater incentive to bring friends into the ecosystem.

Security, Transparency, and Trust

BTC3 has become one of the most transparent presales ever, securing three major audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf. A full KYC verification has also been completed, eliminating uncertainty about the team.

Updates are shared daily on the official website and through X (formerly Twitter), where the growing community is pushing engagement to new heights.

Influencers Driving the Buzz

BTC3 has caught the eye of top crypto analysts and influencers. Crypto Show broke down its technology and scalability. Token Galaxy highlighted how its dual-token structure can support long-term growth in DeFi. Bull Run Angel emphasized how quickly the presale is selling out and why so many retail players are rushing in. Together, they’ve put Bitcoin Swift at the center of the crypto conversation.

Conclusion: Urgency at Maximum

Dogecoin and Pepe continue to battle for meme coin dominance, each showing incredible popularity and trading volume. However, for those seeking immediate payouts, bonus tokens, and the opportunity to capitalize on a presale’s momentum and ride it into launch-day profits, Bitcoin Swift stands alone. With an early launch on August 30, a special 300% APY, and only hours left to participate, this is the kind of urgency the crypto market rarely sees.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-swift-btc3-final-hours-create-urgency-as-dogecoin-and-pepe-surge-in-popularity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0,0004+12,04%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 942,29+0,06%
Constellation
DAG$0,03342-3,96%
ArchLoot
AL$0,079-1,00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world’s first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 942,29+0,06%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,000356-0,14%
XRP
XRP$2,9493-1,89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029