Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Presale Starts 30-Aug – Early Entry While Ethereum Hits Milestones

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 02:18
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Ethereum is dominating crypto headlines with major milestones. Ethereum maintains its dominance as the leading smart contract platform, fueling DeFi, NFTs, and L2 adoption. With staking, fee-burning dynamics, and ETF inflows driving momentum, ETH continues to solidify its place as the foundation of defi. 

But as ETH makes headlines, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is preparing to capture the spotlight. With over $1.3 million raised, more than 5,500 users onboarded, and an early launch announced for August 30, BTC3 is offering rewards, bonuses, and a unique chance to profit before it even hits the market.

Ethereum, and Bitcoin Swift: Different Paths, Same Momentum

Ethereum is backed by billions in total value locked, institutional ETF inflows, and rapid ecosystem growth through L2 solutions.

Then comes Bitcoin Swift, a project that is not waiting for external factors to dictate its growth. BTC3 has engineered an ecosystem where rewards are programmable, AI-driven, and distributed at the end of each presale stage. While ETH remains a giant, Bitcoin Swift is offering something unique: real Proof-of-Yield payouts today and a presale that is generating substantial profits before the launch even occurs.

Bitcoin Swift: A Revolution in Blockchain

Bitcoin Swift is more than a token. It is being built as a defi operating system that combines security, adaptability, and compliance.

  • Programmable PoY Rewards: Distributions adapt dynamically to transaction activity, governance decisions, and efficiency metrics.
  • AI Smart Contracts: Smart contracts powered by AI can learn and optimize, making BTC3 one of the first ecosystems where contracts evolve with usage.
  • Privacy + DID: zk-SNARK proofs and decentralized identity infrastructure allow compliance without compromising confidentiality.
  • Hybrid Consensus: The combination of PoW and PoS ensures long-term stability and resistance to attacks.

Multiple third-party reviews have strengthened BTC3’s credibility. The project has been verified by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, with a full KYC verification also completed. These audits prove that Bitcoin Swift is both secure and regulation-ready, offering confidence.

Presale: 3 Days Left Before Early Launch

The presale is entering its final countdown. Stage 7 is live, with less than 3 days left before Bitcoin Swift’s official launch on August 30. The project has already raised over $1.3 million, onboarded more than 5,500, and hit its hard cap. Tokens are priced at $7 in Stage 7, and the presale is closing at record speed.

Stage 6 delivered an impressive 166% in staking rewards, but Stage 7 is offering something even bigger: a 300% APY, far above the originally planned 86%. Additionally, Bitcoin Swift has launched the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event” to celebrate both the presale success and the early launch.

Here are the final bonus tiers:

  • Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens
  • Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

To understand the power of this event, consider a Tier 2 putting in $3,000 at $7 per token. That secures over 428 base tokens plus a 75% bonus, adding 321 more tokens, for a total of 749 tokens. If BTC3 reaches $15 post-launch, that package could be worth more than $11,200, excluding PoY staking rewards.

The referral program is also live, paying 25% to both referrer and referee, making it one of the most rewarding community programs in the market today.

Influencers Spotlight Bitcoin Swift

Crypto influencers and enthusiasts are shining a spotlight on BTC3, recognizing its potential to disrupt the industry.

  • Crypto Show highlighted BTC3’s roadmap and explained why its AI integration is groundbreaking.
  • Bull Run Angel reviewed the token’s advantages and the excitement driving the presale.
  • Token Galaxy explored BTC3’s reward system and why so many are rushing in.

This wave of influencer coverage is amplifying the hype and making Bitcoin Swift one of the most talked-about presales of 2025.

Why Solana First

Bitcoin Swift is launching on Solana to deliver maximum efficiency from the start. Solana’s lightning-fast blockchain enables ultra-low fees of less than $0.01, instant transactions, and access to over 400 integrated projects. This ensures BTC3 holders have immediate usability before the project transitions to its own chain with a 1:1 bridge in 2026.

Conclusion

Ethereum continues to achieve major milestones, proving its strength and resilience. But Bitcoin Swift is setting itself apart with an early launch, $1.3 million raised, 5,500 already onboarded, and extraordinary final-stage rewards. With programmable PoY payouts, a 300% APY, bonus tiers of up to 300%, and a 25% referral system, BTC3 is one of the most profitable opportunities on the market.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: https://bitcoinswift.com
Follow updates on X(formerly Twitter)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-swift-btc3-presale-starts-30-aug-early-entry-while-ethereum-hits-milestones/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
