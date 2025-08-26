Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Supercharges Yield Hype Before Early Launch on 30th August

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 04:18
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Familiar names like Ethereum and Solana have dominated the crypto market, but this August, the conversation is shifting. Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has become the breakout presale that everyone is watching. Already raising over $1,000,000, building a community of 4,000+ members, and paying out $110,000 in rewards during Stage 5, BTC3 has done what few presales ever manage: it is rewarding before its token even launches. Now in Stage 6, with a token price of $6, a doubled 166% APY, and an official early launch on August 30, BTC3 is supercharging yield hype across the crypto world.

Why Bitcoin Swift Is Winning Attention

Ethereum continues to lead DeFi, and Solana powers some of the fastest apps in crypto. But neither is giving presale participants immediate payouts. Bitcoin Swift has flipped that model. Its Proof-of-Yield system distributes programmable staking rewards at the end of every stage. That mix of speed, security, and yield is why BTC3 has quickly become the project everyone is talking about.

Stage 6 Presale: Bonuses, Rewards, and Urgency

Stage 6 is live, and momentum is accelerating. After Stage 5 closed with 96% APY and $110,000 paid out, the team responded to overwhelming demand by announcing an early launch on August 30. That means only Stages 6 and 7 remain before go-time.

  • Community: 4,000+ strong and growing
  • Funds Raised: $1,000,000+
  • Current Stage Price: $6
  • APY right now: 166%
  • Stage 5 payouts: $110,000 already distributed

The Stage 6 Bonus Event is multiplying allocations:

  • $100–$1,999 → 25% Bonus Tokens
  • $2,000–$4,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens
  • $5,000+ → 100% Bonus Tokens

For example:

  • A Tier 2 with $2,500 secures 416 tokens, plus a 50% bonus for 624 tokens. At $15 post-launch, that’s $9,360.
  • A Tier 3 at $5,000 gets 833 tokens, doubled to 1,666 tokens. At $15, that’s nearly $25,000, plus APY rewards.

These numbers show why every stage has been selling out rapidly.

Roadmap: Building for 2026 and Beyond

Bitcoin Swift is not just about hype. Its roadmap is aggressive, transparent, and filled with real milestones:

  • Q3–Q4 2025: Presale close, Solana deployment, and early PoY distributions.
  • Q1 2026: AI-powered contract engine rollout with adaptive learning agents.
  • Q2 2026: zk-ledger launch, shielded DeFi beta, and zkLogin for private compliance.
  • Q3 2026: Full governance with quadratic voting and AI-powered risk scoring.
  • Q4 2026: BTC3 mainnet launch, BTC3E stablecoin release, and institutional onboarding.

This mix of immediate yield and long-term development is why institutions are starting to take notice.

Audits, KYC, and Security

Holder trust is secured through a string of independent reviews. BTC3 has passed a Cyberscope Audit, an Audit Solidproof, and a Spywolf Audit. It has also completed full KYC verification, giving both retail and institutional players confidence that Bitcoin Swift is transparent and compliance-ready.

Stay updated via the official website and the project’s X profile.

Influencers Add Fuel to the Fire

Crypto voices are lining up behind Bitcoin Swift. Token Galaxy highlighted its roadmap and PoY rewards as the strongest in this presale cycle. Bull Run Angel praised the sheer size of its growing community. Crypto Show focused on its verified audits and security, while Crypto Sister explained how its PoY yields are unmatched. When multiple influencers align on one project, momentum becomes unstoppable.

Conclusion: BTC3 Leads the Yield Race

Bitcoin Swift has raised over $1,000,000, built a community of over 4,000 members, paid out over $110,000 in rewards, and is now running Stage 6 with a $6 price and a 166% APY. With an early launch on August 30 and bonuses up to 100%, BTC3 is not just a presale; it is the most lucrative opportunity in the market right now. Add an ambitious roadmap packed with real innovation, and it is clear why institutional and retail money alike are rushing in.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-swift-btc3-supercharges-yield-hype-before-early-launch-on-30th-august/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
