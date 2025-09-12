Bitcoin Targets $117,000 Breakout Following Reactivation of Dormant Wallets

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/12 23:00
Bitcoin
BTC$116,111.02+1.61%
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin gains momentum as dormant wallets reactivate after more than a decade, boosting investor optimism.
  • Three long-inactive BTC addresses, worth $108.5 million, came alive, highlighting massive unrealized gains.
  • Technical charts show strong support levels forming, with analysts eyeing a breakout above $117,000.

Bitcoin is gaining momentum with both price action and charts technically pointing to essential turning points. Dead addresses being revived for the first time in a decade and strong support levels being created are bringing cheer for investors. Technical analysts are citing the next couple of days as being decisive for BTC’s massive movement.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $114,952 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.77 billion and a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin’s price has risen by 0.89% in the past 24 hours, reflecting steady buying interest in the market.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Three Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Reactivated

Prominent crypto analyst Ted highlighted that three dormant Bitcoin addresses came alive again after remaining inactive for 13 years. The three addresses are collectively valued at around $108.5 million in BTC.

Source: X

Moreover, Ted noted that BTC was originally bought when the BTC price was $12. Today’s value is so massive that Ted humorously compared the leap to “flipping a Honda City into a Cruise.

Also Read | Bitcoin’s Growth Explodes: Will $116K Resistance Trigger Further Gains?

Bitcoin Shows Strong Recovery and Eyes Key Resistance

On the technical side, analyst Alfa Crypto Signal pointed out that BTC was able to recover a key horizontal level on the daily chart, turning it into strong support. This indicates that buying pressure is currently strong and pushing the price higher. The key test lies near the $117,000 level, which was the previous swing high.

Source: X

Analysts say that if BTC were to break above $117K, that level would be a favorable target for short sellers hoping for a turnaround. Anything above BTC’s historic high, however, would invalidate that hypothesis and keep the door open for further continuation within its long-term upward pattern.

Eyes are fixated on the $117K level for the time being, as that may determine BTC’s next significant movement within the next few weeks.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Stuck Between $110K–$116K: Will Derivatives Decide the Next Move?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04446+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.35909+8.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10642+18.75%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2102+2.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether is rolling out a new stablecoin called USAT, which is designed for American institutions and residents. The company also named Bo Hines the new chief executive of its US arm. Tether’s USDT was once tagged as the cryptocurrency most preferred by criminals. After pro-crypto President Trump returned to the Oval, the firm now casts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.99+2.46%
Propy
PRO$0.7203+3.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00623-0.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot