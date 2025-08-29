The post Bitcoin: The Future Treasury Asset, Says Adam Back appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Speaking at the 2025 Bitcoin Asia Conference in Hong Kong, cypherpunk pioneer Adam Back predicted a future where Bitcoin is held in the treasury of every company. He highlighted Bitcoin’s importance as a trusted store of value and expects widespread adoption by businesses. Back envisions a shift in corporate finance where Bitcoin plays a key role in long-term strategies, transforming how companies manage their assets and paving the way for broader digital asset integration.
