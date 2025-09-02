Bitcoin: The Largest Transfer of Wealth in Generations

Press enter or click to view image in full size

We are the captains now.

If you have been paying attention to events unfolding across the world, it is becoming clear that generational change is about to take place.

The US, with its dollar being the world’s reserve currency, is suffering from crippling debt that appears to have no escape. Inflation is breaking out around the world, with people finding it hard just to make ends meet. Finally, countries appear to be becoming less connected as a result of tariffs and fear of sanctions. World trade is decreasing for the first time in decades.

Looking even further, money is quickly changing as well.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The people growing up today who are becoming adults have experienced life much differently than the “boomer” generation did. They have grown up surrounded by digital assets, currencies, memorabilia, games, and movies, and it seems completely normal to them. In fact, they much prefer digital assets compared to physical.

To them, physical media or currencies are just an inconvenience that takes up space. Digital assets are much more convenient and can be brought with them everywhere with ease…