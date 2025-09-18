Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Key Takeaways

A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum.

The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption.

A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets.

The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city.

Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets.

Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda.