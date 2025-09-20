Bitcoin to Go Boring, Claims Saylor amid ETF Inflows

Key Notes

Michael Saylor says Bitcoin will feel boring as volatility fades.

Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $223M on September 19, led by BlackRock.

Altcoin rotation is slowing, with attention shifting back to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin might be losing some of its thrill, according to MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor. As big institutions pour into the market, the extreme volatility that once defined Bitcoin is starting to fade.

“You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” Saylor said on the Coin Stories podcast.







But he admitted it’s a “conundrum,” less volatility makes Bitcoin stronger, but also less exciting. “It’s like they had this big high and now the adrenaline is wearing off and they’re a little bearish,” he added.

Bitcoin Stuck in Neutral

Bitcoin hit a record high of $124,100 on Aug. 14 but has since cooled off, now trading around $115,760. Some, like Arthur Hayes, think it could still rocket to $250,000 this year, making it one of the best coins to buy in 2025.

Others see a slower climb or even a sharp pullback ahead. The market is clearly divided.

Following the Feb rate cut earlier this week by 25 basis points from 4.50% to 4.25%, Bitcoin has found support at $115K. The cryptocurrency is up 82% in the past year and needs to break above $117K to set up a run to a new ATH.

Institutions Step In

On September 19, US spot Bitcoin ETFs generated $223 million, with nearly all of it flowing into BlackRock’s IBIT. Ethereum ETFs also saw activity, led by BlackRock’s ETHA.

Public companies now hold close to $118 billion worth of Bitcoin, showing how deep corporate adoption has become.

On the other hand, Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has once again criticized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), calling them a poor substitute for direct ownership of Bitcoin

Altcoins Losing Steam

CryptoQuant says the altcoin rotation that kept markets busy is starting to fade. Ethereum had its rally, smaller coins followed, but now activity is slowing.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is holding its ground in what’s usually its weakest month. September has historically been rough, but in 2025 it’s already up over 8%.

Fewer coins on exchanges and steady ETF demand have created a supply squeeze, while long-term holders are selling cautiously, not in panic. It’s a sign of maturity, even if it feels “boring.”

Saylor calls this the start of a “digital gold rush” running through the next decade. Mistakes will be made, fortunes will be built, and Bitcoin will keep evolving.

