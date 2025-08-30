Bitcoin to Replace Real Estate as Primary Store of Value Says Former Coinbase CTO ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.431-3.53%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14619-10.00%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1477+12.88%
RealLink
REAL$0.05548-4.59%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.019932-19.09%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan has stated that the rise of Bitcoin is likely to make it the primary store of value in the near future, replacing real estate in the process. He gave these comments during a BitcoinAsia conference in Hong Kong. 

Srinivasan said:

“When Bitcoin wins, Real Estate falls in real terms. People will actually stop using houses as a store of value and use Bitcoin for all that, leaving houses, apartments providing a utility only.”

Srinivasan is known for his innovations and techno-utopian ideas. He has helped promote a startup live-in culture in Malaysia, known as Forest City, which is recognized for its focus on creating utopian dwellings that support remote work and crypto-friendly societies. 

A Future of Decentralized, Geographically Diverse Societies

The tech executive believes that the focus of future society will be less on shared geography and history, but rather on technology, cryptocurrency, and shared values.

Advertisement

&nbsp

“Just like at age 18 you choose your college, at age 18 you’ll choose your country”, said Srinivasan during the same BitcoinAsia conference. He is known to dislike corporate Silicon Valley in the United States and has advocated for the former’s eventual exit from the country, citing stifling innovation and valuable disruption. His argument to create new kinds of societies and even countries is a constant feature in his actions. His work The Network State: How To Start a New Country speaks about a future of decentralized states that can be geographically disconnected from each other. 

His additional disdain for the real estate sector and focus on technology could be a blueprint for a new kind of living or just an elitist exercise in the middle of nowhere by rich disruptors. It is hard to say which one.

Is Bitcoin a Currency or a Store of Value?

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency to come out in the world, and since then, it has gone on to command a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion. Despite the success of the major cryptocurrency, some critics point out its obvious limitations in acting like a mainstream currency, similar to some of the fiat systems currently in use.

However, Bitcoin proponents have long countered that the term “currency” in cryptocurrency shouldn’t be mistaken for a replacement for the current legacy fiat currencies. It is an entirely new concept and is primarily suited for the store-of-value proposition, such as gold or real estate. Bitcoin’s acceptance by institutional investors has also followed the pattern of store-of-value commodities like Gold and Silver, with ETFs taking the lead.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-to-replace-real-estate-as-primary-store-of-value-says-former-coinbase-cto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?