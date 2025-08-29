Bitcoin Top Fears Spark Capital Shift to Ethereum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 16:30
B
B$0.68079+22.28%
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.73%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00208471-5.33%
Echo
ECHO$0.03001+0.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,808.38-2.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012729-6.22%

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin fails to hold $113K, flashing a bearish divergence similar to 2021.
  • Long-term holders are distributing while short-term traders fuel BTC demand.
  • Whales remain cautious, leaving ETH as the preferred rotation play.

Bitcoin

BTC
$110 033



24h volatility:
2.7%


Market cap:
$2.19 T



Vol. 24h:
$37.39 B

has once again failed to hold above the critical $113,000 mark, slipping back to $111,139 at press time, a 1.6% decline over the past 24 hours.

The move has led to speculations of the leading digital asset reaching its cycle top, with signs of capital rotation into Ethereum

ETH
$4 363



24h volatility:
5.3%


Market cap:
$527.03 B



Vol. 24h:
$29.35 B

becoming increasingly evident.


Divergence Signals Echo the 2021 Cycle Top

Ali Martinez highlighted a worrying technical signal on Bitcoin’s weekly chart, i.e., a bearish divergence between price and Relative Strength Index (RSI).

While Bitcoin continues to print higher highs, RSI has trended lower, a classic sign that momentum is weakening even as price climbs.

Martinez noted that this setup mirrors the divergence seen just before the 2021 market top, where Bitcoin peaked around $69,000 before entering a prolonged bear cycle, also known as the crypto winter.

Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Caution

Swissblock’s Altcoin Vector shared a breakdown of Bitcoin’s net position change across different market participants:

  • Long-Term Holders (LTHs) are distributing.
  • Short-Term Holders (STHs) are accumulating aggressively.
  • Whales remain indecisive, not committing significant inflows to Bitcoin just yet.
  • Exchanges show mild outflows, though not enough to signal large-scale distribution.

Altcoin Vector added that, “Until whales commit decisively, BTC upside stays capped and ETH-led rotation dominates.”

Liquidity Scarcity: A Fragile Bull Run

Data from CryptoQuant shows that Bitcoin’s illiquid supply has surged to historically high levels, while liquid supply has dropped sharply. This basically means that more Bitcoin is locked away in wallets not actively selling, reducing available market supply and supporting higher prices.

The scarcity dynamic partly explains why Bitcoin managed to break above $120,000 earlier this year, explained the CryptoQuant post, adding that the same scarcity also creates market fragility.

If whales or institutions were to suddenly sell, the limited liquidity could amplify the correction.

CryptoQuant analysts argue that Bitcoin is in a “fragile bull run,” structurally supported by long-term holders but vulnerable to sharp pullbacks and forecasted two paths forward.

Firstly, if illiquid supply continues rising, Bitcoin could push toward $150,000 in 2025. This places BTC as one of the best crypto to buy in 2025. However, if liquid supply returns due to large-scale sell-offs, BTC could correct sharply toward the $90,000–$100,000 range.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Bitcoin ETF News, Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-top-fears-shift-to-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35-7.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0637-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0.05602-5.51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014699-2.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-2.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Share
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0.01601-2.55%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000738-9.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10453-1.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption