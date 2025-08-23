Bitcoin Treasuries Under Pressure – Why Investors Are No Longer Buying the Hype

Bitcoin

The once-explosive market for corporate Bitcoin treasuries appears to be losing steam. According to Ledn co-founder and CEO Adam Reeds, the era of outsized returns generated by companies stockpiling Bitcoin may be coming to an end.

“Bitcoin treasury companies have been an incredible innovation for the space,” Reeds said. “What may be fading is the ability to get a 3x return. MicroStrategy did 24x in the last five years while Bitcoin itself did 10x. I can’t see that happening again.”

The comments come amid clear signs that the “digital asset treasury” (DAT) boom — inspired by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy model — is slowing. Some firms have begun selling portions of their BTC holdings, while others have shifted toward stock buybacks, reflecting pressure to generate shareholder value beyond simply hoarding Bitcoin.

Market Cap Drop Signals Investor Fatigue

The timing coincides with a broader pullback in crypto markets. After total cryptocurrency capitalization hit nearly $4.3 trillion in early August, it slipped below $4 trillion within days. DATs mirrored the decline: their combined market cap fell from roughly $165 billion a month ago to just $134 billion, according to The Block Data Dashboard.

Shares of leading treasury companies have tracked the downturn. MicroStrategy (recently rebranded as Strategy) slid from a July peak of $455 to about $359 as of Friday. Japan’s Metaplanet, another high-profile Bitcoin treasury, saw its stock plunge more than 30% over the last month.

The Challenge Ahead

Reeds argues that the market no longer rewards simple balance sheet strategies. “What’s fading is the ability to create unique propositions,” he said. “Most of these CEOs claim their mission is to generate more Bitcoin per share than holding the asset directly — but do they really have the management expertise, or the capital connections, to consistently outperform?”

Industry observers suggest the cooling enthusiasm could mark a new phase for Bitcoin treasuries. With Bitcoin’s price holding relatively steady while treasury stocks decline, investors appear to be questioning whether the “Saylor playbook” can still deliver exponential results.

For companies in the space, the challenge now may be proving they can add value beyond just holding BTC — a test that could separate innovators from imitators in the next cycle.

