Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:37
NEAR
NEAR$2.506-2.03%
holoride
RIDE$0.001081-1.00%
Binance Coin
BNB$837.33--%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,114.91-1.31%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006207-12.57%

Bitcoin’s dominance in the corporate treasury space appears to be waning, even as the asset trades near all-time highs.

New data suggests that companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets are slowing down, while Ethereum and other altcoins are gaining traction.

Corporate Crypto Treasuries Shift from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Beyond

The number of companies buying Bitcoin for their treasuries has dropped to just 2.8 per day, despite the pioneer crypto’s recent record-setting price performance.

Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards ascribes this to either of two things happening. First, it may reflect saturation among traditional finance (TradFi) capital-raising firms. Alternatively, the slowdown may simply be a temporary dip in demand.

Bitcoin Price vs. Corporate BTC AdoptionBitcoin Price vs. Corporate BTC Adoption. Source: Edwards on X

Meanwhile, Ethereum and other altcoins are attracting growing interest from firms seeking to diversify corporate holdings beyond Bitcoin.

Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick, recently argued that Ethereum treasury firms may actually offer better value than US spot ETH ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

The trend reflects a wider shift. While Bitcoin has long dominated corporate treasury strategies, Ethereum and altcoins like BNB, Dogecoin, and PENGU are increasingly being stockpiled.

However, while corporate adoption of digital assets has surged in recent months, not everyone is convinced this is sustainable.

Some firms are turning to crypto in an attempt to rescue struggling businesses. Others aim to ride recent market tailwinds.

Andrew Bailey, senior fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, warned that crypto cannot fix deeper corporate problems.

Despite concerns, institutional capital is flowing into the sector. Pantera Capital has invested $300 million into its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) portfolio, which includes firms such as BitMine Immersion, Twenty One Capital, DeFi Development Corp, SharpLink Gaming, Satsuma Technology, Verb Technology, CEA Industries, and Mill City Ventures III.

These companies hold many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB, TON, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Ethena. They have operations spanning across the US, UK, and Israel.

The surge in alternative treasury holdings raises questions about whether Bitcoin is losing its hold as a corporate favorite. Companies are increasingly willing to experiment with Ethereum and other altcoins.

Are they betting on higher growth potential or hedging against Bitcoin’s volatility? Is this a secular shift in corporate treasury strategy or a short-term diversification?

The slowdown in Bitcoin treasury buyers, combined with Ethereum’s rising appeal, signals that the balance of power in corporate crypto adoption may be starting to shift.

The post Bitcoin Treasury Demand Slows as Ethereum and Altcoin Buyers Rise appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-treasury-demand-slows-as-ethereum-and-altcoin-buyers-rise/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG