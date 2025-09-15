Bitcoin Treasury Firm Capital B Now Holds Over 2,249 BTC as Price Hits $116K

Capital B, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has completed a series of capital increases to further strengthen its Bitcoin BTC $115 485 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $36.43 B reserves.

The move comes as Bitcoin briefly crossed $116,000, extending its gains by almost 5% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Capital B Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury

In a press release, Capital B confirmed the completion of multiple fundraising rounds, acquiring 48 additional bitcoins worth approximately $5.6 million.

The company finalized a capital increase at $2.03 per share, raising about $2.12 million, which funded the purchase of 17 BTC valued at $2 million.

A second round priced at $1.99 per share raised $2.94 million, fully subscribed by the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund, allowing for the acquisition of twenty-four BTC worth $2.82 million.

Additionally, Fulgur Ventures subscribed to 1.25 million ordinary shares at $0.64 per share, for a total of $824,000, which was used to acquire 7 BTC.

Interestingly, Capital B’s accumulation strategy has already delivered exceptional results in 2025.

Since the start of the year, the group has reported a bitcoin yield of 1,536.6 percent, translating into a gain of 614.6 bitcoins and over $71.3 million in profit.

Total Holdings and Strategic Outlook

Following these purchases, Capital B and its Luxembourg-based subsidiary now hold a total of 2,249 bitcoins, acquired at $242.4 million with an average price of $107,902 per coin.

The company also revealed that an additional capital increase is expected to finance the purchase of about 18 more bitcoins, which would lift total holdings to 2,267.

Bitcoin Above $116K Amid Fed Anticipation

Bitcoin holds above $116K, currently trading above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages at $113,500 and $113,000, respectively. Still, skeptics remain cautious.

Economist and long-time Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has warned that the cryptocurrency could be topping out just days before the Federal Open Market Committee’s September 17 meeting.

With analysts widely expecting at least a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, Schiff argued that moving forward with monetary easing while inflation remains high could prove to be a major policy misstep.

Schiff added that Bitcoin has underperformed when compared to gold and silver. The fact that BTC is still “15% below its 2021 peak priced in gold” should be a concern, the economist added.

Schiff also pointed out that equities like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have reached record levels, further showcasing Bitcoin’s relative underperformance. However, with institutional craze refusing to die down, BTC remains one of the best crypto to buy.

