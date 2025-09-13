Bitcoin Treasury Firm DDC Partners with Wintermute to Access OTC Liquidity in Spot and Derivatives

PANews reported on September 13 that according to Businesswire, DDC Enterprise Limited, a Bitcoin company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced a partnership with Wintermute. It is reported that this cooperation will enable DDC to obtain Wintermute's over-the-counter liquidity in the spot and derivatives fields, thereby accelerating its Bitcoin accumulation strategy and improving its execution efficiency in the global digital asset market.
