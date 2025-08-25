Bitcoin Treasury Firm, Metaplanet Buys 103 More Bitcoin, Holdings Near 19,000 BTC

The post Bitcoin Treasury Firm, Metaplanet Buys 103 More Bitcoin, Holdings Near 19,000 BTC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Japanese-listed company Metaplanet Inc. has added another 103 Bitcoin to its treasury, spending around 1.736 billion yen ($11.78 million). With this latest move, the company’s total Bitcoin stash has climbed to 18,991 BTC, representing a massive investment of nearly 285.8 billion yen ($1.94 billion).

This purchase is part of Metaplanet’s ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, a strategy that uses metrics like BTC Yield and BTC Gain to track performance. Over the past few quarters, these numbers have shown strong results, providing a direct boost to shareholder value.

A Steady Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

Metaplanet Bitcoin’s holding journey began in April 2024 and has been steadily stacking BTC ever since. This isn’t a one-time gamble but a clear sign the company sees Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. Fast forward to August 2025, and Metaplanet now holds nearly 19,000 BTC, putting it in 7th place worldwide among corporate Bitcoin holders, right up there with some of the biggest global names that also keep Bitcoin on their balance sheets. 

With each reporting period, the company has revealed consistent accumulation, showing that Bitcoin is no longer just an investment for Metaplanet; it has become a core pillar of its business strategy.

Metaplanet Q2 2025 Revenue Jumps 41%, Net Income Hits ¥11.1B

The company’s growing Bitcoin position comes alongside impressive financial results. In the second quarter of 2025, Metaplanet reported revenues of 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million), marking a 41% increase from the previous quarter. Net income also turned around dramatically, reaching 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), compared to a 5 billion yen ($34.2 million) loss in the first quarter.

In its quarterly report, the company reaffirmed its full-year projections of 3.4 billion yen in revenue and 2.5 billion yen in operating profit. Executives credited recurring cash-secured put premiums and strong operational performance as the main drivers of growth.

  • Also Read :
Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Subscribe to News

FAQs

How much Bitcoin does Metaplanet hold in 2025?

Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC, worth about ¥285.8B ($1.94B), ranking 7th among corporate holders.

When did Metaplanet start buying Bitcoin?

Metaplanet began its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in April 2024 and has added steadily since.

How did Metaplanet perform in Q2 2025?

Q2 2025 saw revenue jump 41% to ¥1.2B, net income ¥11.1B, making it a top-performing crypto stock.

Why was Metaplanet added to the FTSE Index?

Strong Bitcoin holdings and profits upgraded Metaplanet to FTSE mid-cap, a key Japanese Bitcoin stock.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/bitcoin-treasury-firm-metaplanet-buys-103-more-bitcoin-holdings-near-19000-btc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
