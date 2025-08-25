The post Bitcoin Treasury Firm, Metaplanet Buys 103 More Bitcoin, Holdings Near 19,000 BTC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Japanese-listed company Metaplanet Inc. has added another 103 Bitcoin to its treasury, spending around 1.736 billion yen ($11.78 million). With this latest move, the company’s total Bitcoin stash has climbed to 18,991 BTC, representing a massive investment of nearly 285.8 billion yen ($1.94 billion).

This purchase is part of Metaplanet’s ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, a strategy that uses metrics like BTC Yield and BTC Gain to track performance. Over the past few quarters, these numbers have shown strong results, providing a direct boost to shareholder value.

A Steady Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

Metaplanet Bitcoin’s holding journey began in April 2024 and has been steadily stacking BTC ever since. This isn’t a one-time gamble but a clear sign the company sees Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. Fast forward to August 2025, and Metaplanet now holds nearly 19,000 BTC, putting it in 7th place worldwide among corporate Bitcoin holders, right up there with some of the biggest global names that also keep Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

With each reporting period, the company has revealed consistent accumulation, showing that Bitcoin is no longer just an investment for Metaplanet; it has become a core pillar of its business strategy.

Metaplanet Q2 2025 Revenue Jumps 41%, Net Income Hits ¥11.1B

The company’s growing Bitcoin position comes alongside impressive financial results. In the second quarter of 2025, Metaplanet reported revenues of 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million), marking a 41% increase from the previous quarter. Net income also turned around dramatically, reaching 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), compared to a 5 billion yen ($34.2 million) loss in the first quarter.

In its quarterly report, the company reaffirmed its full-year projections of 3.4 billion yen in revenue and 2.5 billion yen in operating profit. Executives credited recurring cash-secured put premiums and strong operational performance as the main drivers of growth.

The company also tapped capital markets to fuel its treasury growth. It redeemed parts of its the 19th bond series in July and funded those redemptions through proceeds from stock acquisition rights. Heavy share exercises followed, including 9 million shares on July 10 and 14, 14.9 million shares between August 12–15, and another 4.9 million on August 20.

Boosted by Strong Financial Results

Alongside their Bitcoin plays, Metaplanet’s financial performance has garnered attention. A standout moment came in mid-August when the company was upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap in the FTSE Japan Index, leading to inclusion in the FTSE All-World Index as well.

By steadily expanding its reserves and boosting them with improved financials, Metaplanet has firmly positioned itself as a pioneer among Japanese corporations in the digital asset space.

