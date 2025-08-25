Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet graduates to FTSE Japan and All-World indices

The inclusion of Metaplanet in these stock indices will funnel passive capital flows into the Bitcoin market, supporting BTC floor prices.
Metaplanet, a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, has been upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in index provider FTSE Russell’s September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, bumping it up for inclusion in the flagship FTSE Japan Index.
The index provider updates and rebalances the indices quarterly, and following Metaplanet’s strong Q2 performance, added it to the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index of mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges.
Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index of the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.
Read more