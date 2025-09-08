Bitcoin Treasury Firms Face Investor Backlash as Buying Cools

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.561+3.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,626.81+1.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-1.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016256-3.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04143-0.14%
Bitcoin

Bitcoin treasuries are still sitting on record holdings, but cracks are showing in the business model.

According to new research from NYDIG, companies that built their reputations on stockpiling BTC are losing investor confidence, with their market premiums slipping even as Bitcoin trades near highs.

Slowing Appetite for BTC

The sector now controls more than 840,000 BTC — with Strategy alone holding over 637,000 — yet the pace of new acquisitions has collapsed. Strategy’s monthly buys, once as large as 14,000 coins, dropped to just 1,200 in August.

Smaller competitors followed the same pattern, purchasing less than one-fifth of the amounts they were adding earlier this year. Growth rates, which reached triple digits in early 2025, have cooled to single digits.

Why Valuations Are Shrinking

Investors appear less willing to pay a premium for shares in these firms compared to the value of their Bitcoin. NYDIG’s Greg Cipolaro points to several reasons: fears about supply unlocks, profit-taking after a strong BTC rally, new share issuances diluting value, and a lack of distinction between treasury strategies. In short, the excitement that once fueled soaring valuations has given way to skepticism.

What Could Stabilize the Sector

Cipolaro argued that buyback programs could help restore confidence by reducing share float and reinforcing NAV. Without that, he warned, upcoming IPOs and merger-driven listings could trigger another wave of selling pressure from early backers eager to cash out.

The Bigger Picture

Digital asset treasuries surged onto Wall Street last year as a novel way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin. But with premiums compressing and accumulation slowing, the market may be signaling that simple “buy and hold” strategies are no longer enough. To keep investors engaged, these firms may need to rethink how they position themselves beyond just stacking BTC.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-treasury-firms-face-investor-backlash-as-buying-cools/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$17.86+16.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.57+8.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004754+0.78%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135075+4.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

The post CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News CoinShares is set to move its listing to a U.S. exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vine Hill Capital and a new entity, Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion. Shareholders of CoinShares may hold up to 91.6% of the merged company. A $50 million private placement is also …
Union
U$0.01012-6.55%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06766+4.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1217+2.96%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:47
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

Token unlocks this week: Aptos (APT) and CHEEL headline $513M release schedule