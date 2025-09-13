Bitcoin Treasury Move by Nasdaq-Listed Firm Shows 30% Annualized Gains

Bitcoin

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) is making headlines not only for its expansion in health sciences but also for its bold approach to treasury management.

The company has embraced Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, marking one of the first moves of its kind in the consumer health sector.

In June 2025, Prenetics initiated its Bitcoin strategy with a $20 million purchase, securing 187.42 BTC at an average price of $106,712. Since then, it has adopted a programmatic approach, accumulating one Bitcoin per day using operating cash flow. By September 10, holdings had grown to 228.42 BTC, valued at roughly $26.1 million.

With Bitcoin trading at $115,105, the company’s position currently shows an unrealized gain of $1.6 million. Executives noted this equates to an annualized yield of around 30% since the program began. The move underscores Prenetics’ belief in Bitcoin as a superior long-term store of value, uncorrelated with traditional markets.

Looking forward, the firm intends to maintain its daily purchase plan throughout the remainder of 2025, with scope to expand the strategy in 2026 as cash flows increase. The company has emphasized that acquisitions will be funded from surplus liquidity to safeguard operational flexibility.

Prenetics’ CEO Danny Yeung described the decision as a reflection of the company’s broader philosophy: pairing health innovation with financial resilience. By systematically converting part of its reserves into Bitcoin, the company aims to hedge against inflation while positioning itself for potential upside from digital assets.

To provide greater transparency, Prenetics has launched a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury Analytics page, offering real-time updates on its holdings and performance.

This step places the company among a growing group of public firms integrating Bitcoin into corporate finance strategies, signaling broader adoption of the asset beyond traditional technology and fintech players.

