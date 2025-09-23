Bitcoin Tumbles to $112K, Strategy Responds With $99.7M Purchase

Bitcoin drops to $112K, but Strategy buys 850 BTC for $99.7M, reinforcing its long-term confidence in digital assets.

Bitcoin fell to $112,000 during the latest market downturn, but Strategy moved quickly with a bold response. The firm confirmed that it purchased 850 Bitcoin for a total of approximately $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344 per Bitcoin. This step augments the company’s enormous crypto holdings and its continued faith in the long-term role of Bitcoin in financial markets despite the sharp decline.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 639,835 BTC, Worth $47.3B

The most recent purchase increases the total of Strategy’s Bitcoin balance to 639,835 BTC. The total cost of these tokens is approximately $47.33 billion and the average purchase price is $73,971. The firm has used this approach to strengthen its treasury while tying its performance to the growth of the digital asset sector.

On 15th September, the company added 525 Bitcoin at an average price of $114,000 each. That deal took its Bitcoin holdings to 638,985 BTC, and amounted to $60.2 million. The firm stated that the purchases were made between September 8 and September 14 with the average entry amount of $114,562 per token. The company also emphasized that it captured almost $26 billion in unrealized gains across 2025, exhibiting the strength of its long-term bet.

Strategy is well known for its strategy of Bitcoin, and its leaders are not falling short of their belief in the asset. Michael Saylor, who is quite close to the firm’s decision, has made it clear enough that Bitcoin has changed the game in terms of market returns. He said that the approach has beaten major technology stocks such as Tesla, Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. These seven firms are often referred to as the “Magnificent 7”, have been out-performed by the impact Bitcoin has had on Strategy’s returns.

Strategy Holds Ground on Bitcoin, Sees Volatility as Upside

Saylor attributed the company’s performance to Bitcoin, which has provided more upside than traditional tech stocks. A recent blog report marked the fact that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric plan has actually surpassed the “Magnificent 7” in open interest measures as well as market value measures. Observers say this success has proven the argument for corporate reserves of Bitcoin as a catalyst for growth. Meanwhile, Strategy aggressive stance remains unique among the world’s companies.

Analysts note that Bitcoin’s recent drop in value is due to the volatility of digital assets in general. Prices over $110,000 are still high in comparison to past years, but drastic falls are very much in the air. In this case, Strategy’s purchase may send signals to markets that the firm views weakness as an opportunity. Some experts believe that such actions help to calm investor nerves by demonstrating confidence in long-term price gains. Others caution increasing exposure of risk if prices decline further.

In the larger scheme of things, Strategy’s actions point to the ongoing debate surrounding corporate Bitcoin holdings. For many firms there is so much volatility that it is difficult to balance risk and reward. Yet Strategy’s moves demonstrate that one company is willing to take some shocks to absorb for potential upside. If pressures arise in the market, weaker players may run the risk of liquidation, while firms with deeper reserves may emerge stronger. For now, Strategy seems destined to keep walking this path.

