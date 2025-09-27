The post Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season “distinct from those in the past,” based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges. According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an “alt season.” The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind. “Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto ‘alt season’ — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past,” said the Grayscale report. Source: Grayscale Among other themes in the report were a surge in the number of crypto treasuries holding a variety of tokens on their balance sheets, greater adoption of stablecoins in the US and rising volume in centralized exchanges. Grayscale speculated that other US policies, including a digital asset market structure bill pending in Congress, could help drive crypto markets in the fourth quarter of 2025. Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse Though the price of BTC increased significantly in Q3, reaching an all-time high of more than $120,000 in August, its performance was still lagging when compared to other assets. Research suggested that Bitcoin and altcoins were falling behind gold and stocks in reaching new all-time high prices, in part due to stablecoins leaving exchanges. Optimism for crypto exchange-traded funds As one of the largest asset managers offering cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale has been a first mover in digital… The post Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season “distinct from those in the past,” based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges. According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an “alt season.” The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind. “Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto ‘alt season’ — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past,” said the Grayscale report. Source: Grayscale Among other themes in the report were a surge in the number of crypto treasuries holding a variety of tokens on their balance sheets, greater adoption of stablecoins in the US and rising volume in centralized exchanges. Grayscale speculated that other US policies, including a digital asset market structure bill pending in Congress, could help drive crypto markets in the fourth quarter of 2025. Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse Though the price of BTC increased significantly in Q3, reaching an all-time high of more than $120,000 in August, its performance was still lagging when compared to other assets. Research suggested that Bitcoin and altcoins were falling behind gold and stocks in reaching new all-time high prices, in part due to stablecoins leaving exchanges. Optimism for crypto exchange-traded funds As one of the largest asset managers offering cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale has been a first mover in digital…

Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:05
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010406-37.35%
MAY
MAY$0.03863+2.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003717+0.13%
Particl
PART$0.2121+7.44%
Boost
BOOST$0.09982-7.68%

Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season “distinct from those in the past,” based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges.

According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an “alt season.” The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind.

“Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto ‘alt season’ — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past,” said the Grayscale report.

Source: Grayscale

Among other themes in the report were a surge in the number of crypto treasuries holding a variety of tokens on their balance sheets, greater adoption of stablecoins in the US and rising volume in centralized exchanges.

Grayscale speculated that other US policies, including a digital asset market structure bill pending in Congress, could help drive crypto markets in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse

Though the price of BTC increased significantly in Q3, reaching an all-time high of more than $120,000 in August, its performance was still lagging when compared to other assets. Research suggested that Bitcoin and altcoins were falling behind gold and stocks in reaching new all-time high prices, in part due to stablecoins leaving exchanges.

Optimism for crypto exchange-traded funds

As one of the largest asset managers offering cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale has been a first mover in digital asset investment vehicles.

The company reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approving new listing standards for crypto ETFs could also help drive markets in Q4. The US regulator has already signed off on one of its multi-asset crypto exchange-traded products offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

Magazine: ‘Help! My robot vac is stealing my Bitcoin’: When smart devices attack

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-underperformance-distinct-q3-altseason?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best […] The post BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000925+1.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002997+9.37%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:26
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010414-37.36%
Binance Coin
BNB$966.61+2.99%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5633+6.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.33972+5.99%
Threshold
T$0.01524+0.19%
Union
U$0.010154-7.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why