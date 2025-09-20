Bitcoin upgrade with OP_RETURN restriction in place splits the community. According to Michael Saylor, it is a small yet serious problem that raises a heated discussion. Michael Saylor addressed the issues of the next significant upgrade of Bitcoin. This update will eliminate the OP_RETURN constraint, which will make it easier to insert data in the […] The post Bitcoin Upgrade Sparks Debate, Michael Saylor Weighs appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Bitcoin upgrade with OP_RETURN restriction in place splits the community. According to Michael Saylor, it is a small yet serious problem that raises a heated discussion. Michael Saylor addressed the issues of the next significant upgrade of Bitcoin. This update will eliminate the OP_RETURN constraint, which will make it easier to insert data in the […] The post Bitcoin Upgrade Sparks Debate, Michael Saylor Weighs appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Bitcoin Upgrade Sparks Debate, Michael Saylor Weighs

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 04:30
Bitcoin upgrade with OP_RETURN restriction in place splits the community. According to Michael Saylor, it is a small yet serious problem that raises a heated discussion.

Michael Saylor addressed the issues of the next significant upgrade of Bitcoin. This update will eliminate the OP_RETURN constraint, which will make it easier to insert data in the blockchain

Bitcoin Core v30 is due within October, and it is hotly contested by the crypto community. 

The statements of Saylor took place at the Bitcoin Corporate Day in June and were published on September 16, 2025, indicating the dangers and complexities of the upgrade..

Saylor, the founder of Strategy and possessing 639,000 bitcoins (equivalent to a value of more than 75 billion dollars), emphasized that the suggested change is a small, third-order adjustment. 

He compared it to first-order changes, such as an increase in block size, which directly affect network security and the incentives of miners.

Why the OP_RETURN Limit Sparks Major FOMO

The OP_RETURN limit is the limit of data that can be embedded in the transactions of Bitcoin. Eliminating it may facilitate the use of blockchain, but it has the potential to create spam attacks

Saylor stressed the importance of caution, and the present backlash was a healthy response, according to him. He remarked, it is good to be doubtful about the third-order changes as they might have the potential of growing into the first-order problems that jeopardize Bitcoin.

In his speech, he mentioned the strength of Bitcoin: the network has withstood numerous protocol arguments and is dominating in spite of the presence of more than 40 million tokens today. 

Saylor commented that any protocol change is likely to jeopardize community cohesion, using the block size wars of the past as a possible example of an extreme first-order conflict.

Saylor cautioned as well against well-intended developers accidentally hurting Bitcoin. He highlighted how good ideas have the potential to dilute the brand, the network, and even kill the product.

He argued that the analogy of iPhone feature overload should center more on the fix of fatal bugs and not the addition of features.

Saylor’s Support for Bitcoin Alternatives Amid Debate

Although people were skeptical about the upgrade, Saylor was optimistic about the checks and balances of the Bitcoin ecosystem. 

He cited other implementations of Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin Knots, that are considered to be essential in ensuring network stability and avoiding risky modifications that derail Bitcoin.

The comments made by Saylor indicate the conflict between innovation and caution in the development of cryptocurrency.

 Such an outlook shows his intense investment and interest in the security and value of Bitcoin in the long term. This debate on the next upgrade of Bitcoin is indicative of larger issues in the crypto sector. 

Eliminating the OP_RETURN restriction is a technically minor, but ideologically significant move. It can transform user-embedding of data and threats to the resilience of the network.

 

