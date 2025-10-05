Bitcoin UTXO drops to lowest level since April 2024

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to newsbtc, the number of Bitcoin's UTXOs (unspent transaction outputs) has recently dropped to approximately 166.6 million, reaching its lowest level since April 2024. Analyst CryptoOnchain noted that the decline in UTXOs and the rise in BTC prices form an inverse relationship, a classic sign of market maturity. This indicates that long-term holders are actively hoarding coins, reducing selling pressure. This trend suggests that Bitcoin is currently in a strategic "reaccumulation phase."
