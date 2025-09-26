The post Bitcoin Voices in the Netherlands: There is Discussion About Establishing a BTC Strategic Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dutch government is considering the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve alongside the country’s existing gold reserves. A motion tabled in a parliamentary session called on the government to take this step. The motion highlighted that a large portion of the Netherlands’ approximately 600 tons of gold reserves, currently valued at approximately €50 billion, are stored abroad. The MPs demanded that this gold be repatriated as soon as possible, in cooperation with the Dutch Central Bank. It was also noted that fiat currency was losing value due to constantly rising inflation, while gold maintained or increased its value. In this context, the government was also called upon to collaborate with the banking sector to develop “silver or gold savings accounts” that would allow citizens to easily convert their fiat currency into gold. The idea of a strategic Bitcoin reserve is considered to be an unprecedented step in Europe if the Netherlands makes room for digital assets alongside its traditional gold policies. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-voices-in-the-netherlands-there-is-discussion-about-establishing-a-btc-strategic-reserve/The post Bitcoin Voices in the Netherlands: There is Discussion About Establishing a BTC Strategic Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dutch government is considering the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve alongside the country’s existing gold reserves. A motion tabled in a parliamentary session called on the government to take this step. The motion highlighted that a large portion of the Netherlands’ approximately 600 tons of gold reserves, currently valued at approximately €50 billion, are stored abroad. The MPs demanded that this gold be repatriated as soon as possible, in cooperation with the Dutch Central Bank. It was also noted that fiat currency was losing value due to constantly rising inflation, while gold maintained or increased its value. In this context, the government was also called upon to collaborate with the banking sector to develop “silver or gold savings accounts” that would allow citizens to easily convert their fiat currency into gold. The idea of a strategic Bitcoin reserve is considered to be an unprecedented step in Europe if the Netherlands makes room for digital assets alongside its traditional gold policies. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-voices-in-the-netherlands-there-is-discussion-about-establishing-a-btc-strategic-reserve/

Bitcoin Voices in the Netherlands: There is Discussion About Establishing a BTC Strategic Reserve

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:25
The Dutch government is considering the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve alongside the country’s existing gold reserves. A motion tabled in a parliamentary session called on the government to take this step.

The motion highlighted that a large portion of the Netherlands’ approximately 600 tons of gold reserves, currently valued at approximately €50 billion, are stored abroad. The MPs demanded that this gold be repatriated as soon as possible, in cooperation with the Dutch Central Bank.

It was also noted that fiat currency was losing value due to constantly rising inflation, while gold maintained or increased its value. In this context, the government was also called upon to collaborate with the banking sector to develop “silver or gold savings accounts” that would allow citizens to easily convert their fiat currency into gold.

The idea of a strategic Bitcoin reserve is considered to be an unprecedented step in Europe if the Netherlands makes room for digital assets alongside its traditional gold policies.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-voices-in-the-netherlands-there-is-discussion-about-establishing-a-btc-strategic-reserve/

