Bitcoin vs Ethereum – Is the ‘flippening’ on after ETH’s spot volume overtakes BTC’s?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:30
Part of Ethereum’s latest edge over Bitcoin comes down to where institutional money is moving. Corporate treasuries, including firms like BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, have recently disclosed billions in ETH purchases.

Source: CoinGecko

ETF flow data reinforced the trend too. While Bitcoin products saw uneven inflows throughout August, Ethereum-linked funds enjoyed consistent green weeks before closing the month with higher aggregate inflows.

ETH funds continued to attract fresh capital too, even as BTC products posted outflows.

Hence, by the looks of it, Ethereum may be the market’s hot property heading into September.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-vs-ethereum-is-the-flippening-on-after-eths-spot-volume-overtakes-btcs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
