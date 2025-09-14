Bitcoin vs. the Magnificent 7: Why BTC is ‘more interesting,’ per Michael Saylor

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 23:10
Key Takeaways

Strategy’s Bitcoin-focused playbook has set it apart from tech giants. The firm’s 91% annualized returns highlight the king coin’s role as a superior treasury strategy.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is once again at the center of market discussions, thanks to its bold Bitcoin [BTC]-driven approach.

Long recognized as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption, the firm has turned its treasury strategy into a case study for both traditional companies and crypto enthusiasts.

Michael Syalor’s Strategy makes headlines

In a recent post, Saylor underscored just how far Strategy has pulled ahead, not just in digital asset exposure, but also in returns and Open Interest, placing the company well above the so-called “Magnificent 7.”

Source: Michael Saylor/X

Strategy recorded a staggering 100.5% ratio of Open Interest to market capitalization, outpacing Tesla’s 26% and leaving other tech heavyweights like Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon behind by a wide margin.

Community reaction

However, the community was quick to respond with mixed reactions, with one user taking to X to note,

Source: Against the Wall Street/X

Meanwhile, several users aligned with Saylor’s viewpoint, stating, 

Saylor’s annualized returns comparison

In a follow-up post, Saylor broadened the comparison by introducing what he referred to as the “Bitcoin Standard Era.”

Strategy’s annualised returns

He revealed Strategy’s dominance in terms of annualized returns — a staggering 91%, far ahead of Nvidia’s 72% and Tesla’s 32%.

Alphabet and Meta posted 26% and 23% returns, respectively, while Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon registered much lower results.

For Saylor, the data reinforces a message he has championed for years: Bitcoin adoption isn’t just a treasury strategy but a driver of superior returns.

MSTR and Magnificent 7’s stock comparison

The post came as Strategy’s stock (MSTR) was trading at $331.44, up 1.66% on the day. By comparison, members of the Magnificent 7 showed far more modest moves.

Nvidia edged higher to $177.82 with a 0.37% gain, while Meta rose 0.62% to $755.59. Alphabet added 0.60% to trade at $241.38.

Also, Apple climbed 1.76% to $234.07 and Microsoft advanced 1.77% to $509.90, per Google Finance.

Amazon, however, slipped 0.78% to $228.15. 

How’s Bitcoin faring?

All of this came as Bitcoin itself traded at $115,781.64 at press time, still struggling to reclaim its recent all-time high of $125,000, according to CoinMarketCap.

Yet, the broader picture shows that Strategy is not the only company reaping the rewards of Bitcoin exposure.

GameStop’s Q2 earnings recently beat market expectations, thanks in part to its $528.6 million Bitcoin holdings, which delivered $28.6 million in unrealized gains.

As Saylor continues to champion the Bitcoin standard, the evidence suggests that digital assets are no longer a speculative bet but a powerful force reshaping the corporate sector.

Next: XRP’s $15B liquidity shock fades – Is $3.80 finally in sight?

