Bitcoin Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore Right Now

Bitcoin Warning Signs

I’ve been watching Bitcoin closely lately. The warning signs are everywhere.

Yesterday, I saw Bitcoin drop into that $110,000 to $111,000 region. This wasn’t surprising. I had predicted this level would be tested.

However, what concerns me most is that the entire crypto market is following Bitcoin down. Fear is creeping back for the first time in months.

The Critical Question Every Trader Faces

I’m asking myself the same question you probably are. Will we bounce from here? Or are we heading lower?

The data tells an interesting story. When I polled traders, 44% believe this is just a shakeout. They expect prices to surge higher again.

Another 35% think we’ll drop to $105,000 first. Then we’ll see the real bounce.