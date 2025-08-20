Bitcoin Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore Right Now

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Bitcoin Warning Signs
I’ve been watching Bitcoin closely lately. The warning signs are everywhere.
Yesterday, I saw Bitcoin drop into that $110,000 to $111,000 region. This wasn’t surprising. I had predicted this level would be tested.
However, what concerns me most is that the entire crypto market is following Bitcoin down. Fear is creeping back for the first time in months.
The Critical Question Every Trader Faces
I’m asking myself the same question you probably are. Will we bounce from here? Or are we heading lower?
The data tells an interesting story. When I polled traders, 44% believe this is just a shakeout. They expect prices to surge higher again.
Another 35% think we’ll drop to $105,000 first. Then we’ll see the real bounce.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.