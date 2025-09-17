Bitcoin Wavers as Gold Hits Record High Ahead of Fed, Saylor Pushes U.S. Strategic Reserve Plan

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 17:28
Union
U$0.014544-9.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,880.07-0.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03591-0.82%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4341+1.02%

  • Gold surges to $3,703, cementing its safe-haven role as investors brace for the Fed’s rate decision.

  • Michael Saylor leads push for U.S. Bitcoin reserve bill, proposing government acquisition of up to 1 million BTC.

Bitcoin is balancing short-term volatility around $115K with longer-term policy developments in Washington. With a potential for long liquidations and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, industry leaders led by Michael Saylor are pushing for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve program.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading above $117k, swinging between $114,800 and $115,300 at the Wall Street open on Tuesday. Market Analysts TheKingfisher have pointed out that many long positions are stacked around $114,700, putting leveraged traders at risk of being wiped out if the price drops. He noted,

 

Source: X

Traders remain cautious ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where the Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in 2025. Popular trader Skew described markets as “top side heavy” with supply pressure, adding that short positioning has picked up in anticipation of the policy shift.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a new all-time high of $3,703 before retreating. The asset has been seen as a safer asset recently and, as a result, attracted heavy demand. Gold remains up 40% year-to-date compared to Bitcoin’s 23%.

 

Source: X

Crypto Leaders Rally Behind U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Plan

Washington policymakers are working on a potentially more structural force for Bitcoin’s future. On Monday, eighteen crypto industry executives gathered on Capitol Hill to advocate for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, also known as the BITCOIN Act. The proposal, introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, would authorize the U.S. government to purchase up to 1 million BTC over five years to establish a national reserve.

Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy and the largest public Bitcoin holder with nearly 639,000 BTC, described the initiative as critical for U.S. leadership in the evolving financial landscape. framing Bitcoin as both an economic freedom tool and a strategic asset, he said: 

The bill would codify Trump’s earlier executive order establishing a Bitcoin reserve. Senator Lummis suggested that revaluing U.S. gold certificates could make the acquisition budget-neutral. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently confirmed that U.S. Bitcoin holdings, largely from confiscated assets, are currently worth $15–20 billion and will form the foundation of the reserve.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03554+1.02%
Humanity
H$0.05286+9.26%
Threshold
T$0.01702+1.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-1.28%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5345-9.11%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS