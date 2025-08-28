Bitcoin Weekly Close: 72 Hours to Make or Break $113K

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Bitcoin Weekly Close
The 72-Hour Countdown That Matters
Right now, Bitcoin is testing crucial support levels. I’m specifically watching the 21-weekly exponential moving average. This level has provided strong support throughout this bull cycle.
The bulls need to defend key zones. If they fail, we could see three consecutive red weekly candles. That would be the first time this cycle, signaling potential trouble ahead.
I’ve identified two critical price levels to watch:
- CME futures gap around $116,800
- Conservative recovery target at $117,000
Why the Weekly Close Is Everything
Weekly closes matter more than daily noise. I learned this lesson watching previous bull markets unfold. The weekly timeframe filters out short-term volatility and shows the real trend.
