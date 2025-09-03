Bitcoin Whale Dumps $4 Billion In BTC, Here’s What They Bought

A Bitcoin whale has transferred approximately $4 billion worth of BTC into Ethereum, signaling a major shift in the crypto market. This sudden redirection of funds has sparked discussions about its implications for the future of both leading cryptocurrencies. With such a dramatic capital rotation, traders question whether Ethereum is poised to step into the spotlight again as BTC comes under mounting pressure.

Whale Moves $4 Billion From Bitcoin To Ethereum

This week, the crypto world was shaken after news broke that a single Bitcoin whale rotated more than $4 billion worth of BTC into Ethereum. This unprecedented move, which saw the large-scale holder sell off a significant BTC position for ETH, has fueled speculation that Ethereum could be gearing up for a major price rally. As a result, Rekt Fencer, a crypto analyst has even predicted that ETH will soon reach as high as $15,000.

Notably, the whale’s $4 billion rotation has caught the attention of various crypto members, igniting heated debates across the community. One trader noted that the move could mark the beginning of a “rotation season,” when capital changes from one dominant asset into another.

Other members echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the sudden shift into Ethereum is not limited to a single whale, but is also observed among several long-time BTC holders now turning to ETH. Many market participants were quick to share their thoughts on the latest whale move. Some saw the rotation as evidence that these large-scale players may have access to insights that the broader retail crowd does not.

Others suggested it could simply be a strategy to ignite momentum within the Ethereum market, attracting attention and volume while Bitcoin consolidates. Regardless of the motivation, ETH bulls are believed to be finally taking control, predicting a potential surge to $10,000 from its current price of $4,412.

The timing could not be better for Ethereum, as the cryptocurrency has been seeing slow price growth following its previous rally. This unexpected surge in whale demand could accelerate momentum, potentially pushing ETH to a new all-time high.

More Whales Exit BTC For ETH

Multiple reports have indicated that whale rotation from BTC to ETH has become a broader trend. According to blockchain analytics firm CMDR, a whale recently sold approximately $435 million in Bitcoin before quickly converting nearly the same amount, $433 million, into Ethereum.

Market expert Ash Crypto also noted that since August 20, Bitcoin OG addresses have dumped 35,991 BTC, worth just over $4 billion, in exchange for 886,371 ETH, valued at $4.07 billion. Supporting this momentum, crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that whales have collectively bought more than 260,000 ETH in just the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, market observers like CryptoGoos revealed that Ethereum is rapidly disappearing from exchanges, signaling accumulation by big players and reduced availability for retail traders.