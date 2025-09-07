Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Amid Predicted Federal Rate Cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 16:47
Union
U$0.01041+6.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,257.08+0.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10068--%
Capverse
CAP$0.13779+18.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+6.06%
Key Points:
  • Large Bitcoin holders increase positions amidst anticipated Federal rate cuts.
  • 89% chance of a 25 bp rate cut in September.
  • BTC accumulation offsets smaller investor sell-offs.

The CME’s FedWatch tool indicates an 89% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September 2025.

Despite lack of official confirmation, recent BTC whale activity and Ethereum’s leadership outlook suggest market positioning for potential macroeconomic shifts.

Bitcoin Whales Prep for 89% Likelihood of Rate Cut

Whale addresses, accumulating significant Bitcoin volumes, demonstrate market anticipation of the Fed’s monetary policy changes. The FedWatch tool indicates an 89% likelihood for a 25-basis-point rate cut and an 11% likelihood for a 50-basis-point reduction this month.

These potential changes in monetary policy are already affecting market behavior. Whale accumulation in Bitcoin, in particular, suggests positioning in response to what is expected to be a more accommodative policy stance. The accumulation counters outstanding sell pressure from smaller holders.

In the crypto sector, high-profile figures like Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin maintain strong confidence. Although Vitalik refrains from commenting directly on U.S. economic policies, his recent statements emphasize Ethereum’s robustness. “Ethereum Team Performs Strongly This Year”, Will Achieve Key Milestones Through Short-Term Scalability Roadmap. Meanwhile, debates on social platforms continue, with discussions about the implications of reduced interest rates on digital asset assets.

Bitcoin Price Rises to $111k Amid Policy Anticipation

Did you know? Historically, whale activity in Bitcoin often precedes notable rate policy announcements, reflecting institutional investors’ confidence in expected market movements.

As of September 7, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $111,189.81. Recent figures from CoinMarketCap reflect a market cap of $2.21 trillion, with a 57.79% dominance in cryptocurrency markets. Trading volumes in the past 24 hours reached $23.73 billion, showing a sharp decrease by 53.21%.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysis from the Coincu research team indicates continued market volatility around Federal rate pronouncements, suggesting tight monitoring by institutional traders. Additionally, anticipated policy shifts may affect future asset valuations, driving discourse among developers leveraging Ethereum’s roadmap progression.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-whales-predicts-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Singapore court rejects Do Kwon’s bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

Singapore court rejects Do Kwon’s bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has seen his claim to recover the $14.2 million deposit he made for a luxury penthouse in Singapore denied.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07745-1.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 17:08
Share
The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

PANews reported on September 7 that the National Natural Science Foundation of China released the 3rd emergency management project of 2025, "Research on Global Stablecoin Risk Governance and Cross-border Collaborative Regulatory System", which pointed out that stablecoins, as a digital asset designed to anchor legal currency or specific asset values, have become the core bridge connecting traditional finance and the encryption ecosystem with their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. Their scale and influence pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and the global financial regulatory framework.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21609+0.48%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4238+1.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 17:19
Share
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?

Cryptocurrency price projections are never an easy subject to discuss, more so when we are talking about early-stage tokens that are relatively cheap and useful. A project that is being taken seriously is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a lending protocol that is decentralized. Investors are now wondering whether MUTM can possibly hit $5 by 2030 as […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10088+0.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+1.27%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Singapore court rejects Do Kwon’s bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?

Rustige dag op de crypto markt terwijl altcoins langzaam terrein winnen

Solana Holds Momentum As Market Scans Best Crypto To Buy Now List After Rollblock Appears At The Top