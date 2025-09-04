Bitcoin Whales Are Downsizing, Is ‘Uptember’ Push At Risk?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$110,876.49-0.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01715-3.13%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03643-0.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04337+2.09%

Key Insights:

  • Bitcoin whale holdings dropped to 488 BTC each, the lowest since 2018.
  • The US Spot BTC ETFs added $332.8 million in new inflows.
  • Charts show similarities to Bitcoin’s 2017 cycle with a breakout in view.

Bitcoin whales have reduced their holdings to levels not seen since 2018, raising questions about market strength in early September 2025.

At the same time, BTC ETFs pulled in hundreds of millions in new money while Ethereum funds saw heavy withdrawals.

Historical BTC price charts also showed a striking similarity to the 2017 cycle.

Bitcoin Whales Reduce Their Share

Large BTC holders, often called whales, began cutting back their supply over the past months.

Data from Glassnode showed that entities holding between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin now controlled an average of 488 BTC each.

Notably, this marked the lowest level since December 2018 and a steady decline that started in November 2024.

Bitcoin Whale Distribution | Source: Glassnode

Whales have long played an important role in BTC markets. Their buying and selling can often shift prices or signal changes in investor behavior.

A decline in average holdings suggested that some large wallets may have been distributing their Faircoins.

These coins might have moved to smaller investors or into the hands of institutional buyers through ETFs.

The trend reduced the concentration of Bitcoin among top holders.

While this could mean less dominance by single players, it also showed that some whales were stepping back during a key period for the market.

The shift came as institutions increased their exposure through regulated products, creating a new balance between traditional whales and new forms of large ownership.

BTC ETFs Show Clear Rotation

In a separate development, on September 2, Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $332.8 million.

Fidelity Investments’ FBTC was the largest contributor with $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $72.8 million.

Crypto ETF Capital Rotation | Source: CryptoELITES

Other issuers such as Ark 21Shares, VanEck, Invesco, Bitwise, and Grayscale also recorded gains.

By contrast, Ethereum ETFs recorded outflows of $128.7 million on the same day.

Fidelity’s FETH accounted for the biggest loss at $99.2 million, while Bitwise’s ETHW saw $24.2 million withdrawn.

The split showed that investors were shifting capital into Bitcoin while pulling back from Ethereum.

Market data also shows that ETFs now hold about 7% of BTC’s supply, according to recent reports.

BlackRock manages more than 746,000 BTC, making it the largest BTC ETF operator worldwide.

The growing role of ETFs marked a major change in how Bitcoin was held, with regulated funds taking a share once dominated by individual whales.

Analysts described the movement as rotation, with investors adjusting their focus based on confidence and short-term performance.

For Bitcoin, strong inflows suggested rising institutional demand even as whales reduced direct holdings. For Ethereum, outflows pointed to caution among large investors at this stage.

Bitcoin Historical Chart Points Back to 2017

In addition, traders also looked at history for guidance as charts shared on X compared the 2017 cycle with the current setup in 2025.

In both cases, August and September showed similar patterns, with Bitcoin trading near key resistance levels after earlier gains.

The 2017 cycle saw a strong run-up after September before meeting resistance and later correction. In 2025, Bitcoin again faced challenges near the $110,700 mark.

Bitcoin Historical Trend | Source: ETHERNASYONAL

Analyst Ali Martinez noted that the price had been rejected several times at this level.

If it failed to break higher, he suggested it could fall back to $107,200 or even $103,000 before pushing upward again.

The comparison to past moves did not mean the same result was certain. Market conditions had changed, with ETFs now holding a large share of supply and whales cutting back.

Still, the familiar pattern gave traders a frame of reference for what might come next.

Notably, whale downsizing, ETF flows, and technical resistance painted a picture of a market in transition.

Whether September 2025 would see a breakout or a pullback remained uncertain. More importantly, investors continued to watch both institutional flows and chart signals closely as the new month began.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/04/bitcoin-whales-are-downsizing-is-uptember-push-at-risk/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6837-2.11%
SOON
SOON$0.283+3.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011857-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21234-0.56%
ERA
ERA$0.7006-2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 14:48
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.06035+0.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004304-0.04%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000039-2.98%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025