Bitcoin Whales Continue Accumulating Via FalconX Transfers: Now Holding 1721 BTC

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:15
Threshold
T$0.0163+2.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,245.34+0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10371+3.38%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021846+2.80%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158+12.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-1.39%
bitcoin12 main

Big-time Bitcoin hodlers are not letting up in their accumulation activity, as recent statistics depict massive inflows to large wallets via FalconX in the last few weeks.

Two whales bought around 510 BTC yesterday, which indicates further accumulation by such large-scale players. The address, bc1q…02sv, was the major purchaser.

Activity of Whales Is Increasing

The concerned wallet was credited with 300 BTC valued at 34.71 million on Tuesday, bringing its 30-day accumulation to 1,521 BTC valued at 176.27 million.

Another whale took 210 BTC worth $24.3 million, adding it to the 10-day collection of 466.66 BTC worth $54.07 million.

Data directly retrieved from FalconX, one of the major digital asset platforms, highlights the sizes and frequency of recent whale trading movements.

Additional Bitcoin Accumulation Today

Fresh inflows were registered again on Wednesday. The initial whale bought 200 BTC, equaling 22.78 million dollars, and increased its portfolio to a total of 1,721 BTC. This means that the wallet now holds about $196 million in Bitcoin, all accumulated in the last month at the current market prices.

The sustained inflows indicate that large investors still have confidence in the future of Bitcoin despite the short-term volatility in the market.

FalconX has emerged as a regular route of such transfers, which is why it is a potential institutional-grade accumulation of such assets with the help of the platform.

Wider Market Implications

Whale accumulations have a big effect on the Bitcoin price cycle. Such a huge purchase may put pressure on supply and have long-term pricing implications.

While short-term traders should take care, the latest transfers show that whales are building positions at a slower rate.

Market watchers will now keenly keep an eye on whether the trend will persist in the week ahead, as the whale now controls more than 1,700 BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$878.52+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin and Ethereum were well into positive territory on a strong day for crypto markets.
Light
LIGHT$0.21+7.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 04:07
Share
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011628-1.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15929+1.65%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 04:35
Share

Trending News

More

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors