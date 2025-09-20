Bitcoin Will Leave Wall Street in the Dust, Says Michael Saylor

In a recent appearance on Coin Stories, the Strategy executive chairman said the cryptocurrency is on track to beat the S&P 500 indefinitely, claiming the stock index could effectively trail Bitcoin by nearly 30% a year going forward.

Saylor framed Bitcoin as something far greater than a speculative asset. In his words, it functions as “digital capital,” an entirely new category of money that is stronger than stocks, bonds, or fiat currencies. He argued that the limited supply and decentralized nature of Bitcoin give it qualities no other asset can match, especially when used as collateral for lending.

This vision underpins Strategy’s massive Bitcoin bet, which began in 2020 and has since grown to over 638,000 BTC — a hoard worth tens of billions at today’s prices. To Saylor, the company’s position proves that Bitcoin is not just a hedge against inflation but a foundation for a new kind of financial system. He imagines credit markets eventually revolving around BTC, with loans lasting longer and yielding more because they are backed by an asset designed to appreciate over time.

He contrasted this scenario with the fragility of traditional finance. In his view, currencies such as the U.S. dollar are destined to erode under the weight of inflation and central bank intervention, while the S&P 500 — the very benchmark of corporate growth — cannot keep pace with Bitcoin’s compounding rise. Over the next two decades, he said, equities will look weaker and weaker compared to the cryptocurrency.

Saylor also addressed Strategy’s absence from the S&P 500 itself. He explained that only recently did the company become eligible for consideration after changes in accounting standards and several quarters of sustained profitability. While its inclusion is not guaranteed, he expects the firm will eventually secure a place in the index.

His comments extended to the wider movement of companies adding Bitcoin to their treasuries, a trend he likened to the early oil industry when uses were still experimental and business models had yet to stabilize. As adoption grows, he believes Bitcoin will evolve into a critical resource with applications far beyond investment portfolios.

For Saylor, the conclusion is clear: Bitcoin is not just another financial instrument — it is the backbone of a future global economy. And in that future, even the most powerful benchmarks of today’s markets will be left behind.

