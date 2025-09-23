Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano: WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF

The asset manager has quietly registered a new product in Delaware that will mirror the CoinDesk 20 Index, a benchmark tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market relevance.

The filing comes just after the SEC approved new rules designed to streamline crypto fund listings, cutting red tape and allowing exchanges to get products live in as little as 75 days. Analysts believe the change could unleash a wave of new filings, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas calling it one of the most important regulatory shifts for crypto ETFs to date.

WisdomTree’s planned fund is expected to hold a wide mix of assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving exposure to XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, and others. The approach offers investors diversification while also testing whether Wall Street is ready to embrace altcoins as part of standard portfolio construction.

But there are still limits on how far issuers can go. While a handful of spot Bitcoin ETFs have already proven massively successful, the SEC has not yet approved a spot ETF directly tied to altcoins under the Securities Act of 1933. Recent debuts from REX-Osprey and Tuttle—covering XRP and Dogecoin under the 1940 Act—show there’s appetite, but they also highlight the complicated regulatory patchwork facing issuers.

By moving early, WisdomTree could position itself ahead of competitors as investor demand shifts toward diversified crypto exposure. If approved, its CoinDesk 20 Fund would mark another step in bringing digital assets firmly into the realm of traditional finance.

