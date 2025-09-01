Bitcoiners Divided By This Big Issue: ‘$1 Million BTC’ Samson Mow

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:11
  • Major split hits Bitcoin community: Mow
  • Bitcoin dusts every major asset: JAN3 data

Samson Mow, a major Bitcoin advocate and the JAN3 CEO, has voiced an issue that he believes the BTC community is getting divided over at the moment. His former employer from Blockstream and Satoshi Nakamoto’s ally, Adam Back, joined the discussion, leaving comments on his tweet.

Major split hits Bitcoin community: Mow

Samson Mow tweeted that he currently observes the Bitcoin community splitting into those who view BTC as “a vehicle for applied cryptography” and those who “are interested in Bitcoin as money.”

He is likely referring to the dispute that emerged in the community earlier this year as Bitcoin Core developers and node operators decided to eliminate the OP_RETURN size limit, th returning to Bitcoin Knots.

In May this year, the use of Knots showed a parabolic rise, quickly jumping to 137% with 1,890 Bitcoin nodes using Bitcoin Knots back then. In total, almost 6% of all BTC nodes switched to Knots back then. This decision was made to allow Bitcoin to be used beyond just payments.

Blockstream founder Adam Back brought it down to the following: “the confusion is from people who don’t understand game theory and dislike nuance and those who do.”

Bitcoin dusts every major asset: JAN3 data

Samson Mow retweeted an X post published by the account of his company, JAN3, showing Bitcoin outperforming major traditional assets over the past years.

The X post contains an infographic showing “BTC versus Everything else”, that’s what it is titled.

The “everything else” includes such indexes as QQQ, the S&P 500, as well as gold, silver, and IEF. Bitcoin has greatly surpassed all those assets during the last five years, the diagram shows with the caption of the tweet stating: “Over the past 5 years, #Bitcoin has left every major asset in the dust.”

Source: https://u.today/bitcoiners-divided-by-this-big-issue-1-million-btc-samson-mow

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
