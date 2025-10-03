Bitcoin’s $2.4 Trillion Milestone Pushes It Above Amazon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has once again rewritten the record books, soaring above $120,000 and lifting its market value past $2.4 trillion.

This surge has pushed the cryptocurrency ahead of Amazon in the global rankings of top assets, a symbolic victory that places Bitcoin in seventh position worldwide. Only silver, with a slightly higher valuation, now separates Bitcoin from entering the top six.

The achievement carries weight far beyond price charts. For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been compared to “digital gold,” and its steady rise against traditional giants gives new credibility to that narrative. What was once dismissed as a speculative gamble is now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with century-old industries and trillion-dollar corporations.

Market watchers attribute this momentum to a combination of global and domestic forces. Signals of interest rate cuts from central banks have fueled risk appetite, while ongoing economic uncertainty is prompting investors to seek assets outside the traditional system.

At the same time, the rapid success of Bitcoin ETFs has brought a steady wave of institutional capital, providing depth and legitimacy to a market that was once dominated by retail traders.

Rising nearly 2% in the past day alone, Bitcoin’s rally demonstrates how firmly it is competing with traditional finance. Surpassing Amazon is more than just a statistical move – it’s a sign of shifting market priorities, where digital assets are carving out a permanent position alongside established leaders.

Analysts now speculate that silver could soon fall to Bitcoin as well, clearing the way for the cryptocurrency to enter the elite club of the world’s top six assets. If this trajectory continues, Bitcoin’s challenge to gold’s dominance as the ultimate store of value may arrive sooner than many expected.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

