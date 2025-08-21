Bitcoin’s 4-year cycle may not be dead after all: Glassnode

Bitcoin's current price action “echoes prior patterns” and still appears to be tracking its typical four-year cycle, says Glassnode.

Bitcoin’s recent price action may still be tracking its historic four-year halving cycle, despite some market predictions that rising institutional interest could break the pattern, according to onchain analytics firm Glassnode.

“From a cyclical perspective, Bitcoin’s price action also echoes prior patterns,” Glassnode said in a markets report on Wednesday.

Glassnode said several factors suggest that the Bitcoin (BTC) cycle may be further along than the market assumes.

