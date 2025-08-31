Bitcoin's ancient whale sold 4,000 BTC and bought 96,859 ETH in the past 12 hours

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the ancient BTC whale that has been high-profile in swapping ETH has sold 4,000 BTC (US$435 million) and bought 96,859 ETH (US$433 million) in the past 12 hours.
