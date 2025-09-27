Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin’s next explosive rally may hinge on who replaces Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026. In a new interview, Novogratz said that if a dovish candidate takes the helm, Bitcoin could surge to $200,000, calling it the “biggest bull catalyst” for crypto markets. Fed Policy and Bitcoin Novogratz […]Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin’s next explosive rally may hinge on who replaces Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026. In a new interview, Novogratz said that if a dovish candidate takes the helm, Bitcoin could surge to $200,000, calling it the “biggest bull catalyst” for crypto markets. Fed Policy and Bitcoin Novogratz […]

Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Catalyst? Novogratz Says It’s the Next Fed Chair

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 12:13
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin’s next explosive rally may hinge on who replaces Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026. In a new interview, Novogratz said that if a dovish candidate takes the helm, Bitcoin could surge to $200,000, calling it the “biggest bull catalyst” for crypto markets. Fed Policy and Bitcoin Novogratz […]
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

The volatile market conditions have made people look elsewhere in their search for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin currently struggles just above $109K, and the same story is unfolding with other high-cap cryptocurrencies. Therefore, one of the best options available right now can be found among cryptocurrency ICOs. Among them, Best Wallet Token […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 11:26
U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

The post U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 18 September 2025 | 04:05 A Colorado judge has brought closure to one of the state's most unusual cryptocurrency scandals, declaring INDXcoin to be a fraudulent operation and ordering its founders, Denver pastor Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn, to repay $3.34 million. The ruling, issued by District Court Judge Heidi L. Kutcher, came nearly two years after the couple persuaded hundreds of people to invest in their token, promising safety and abundance through a Christian-branded platform called the Kingdom Wealth Exchange. The scheme ran between June 2022 and April 2023 and drew in more than 300 participants, many of them members of local church networks. Marketing materials portrayed INDXcoin as a low-risk gateway to prosperity, yet the project unraveled almost immediately. The exchange itself collapsed within 24 hours of launch, wiping out investors' money. Despite this failure—and despite an auditor's damning review that gave the system a "0 out of 10" for security—the Regalados kept presenting it as a solid opportunity. Colorado regulators argued that the couple's faith-based appeal was central to the fraud. Securities Commissioner Tung Chan said the Regalados "dressed an old scam in new technology" and used their standing within the Christian community to convince people who had little knowledge of crypto. For him, the case illustrates how modern digital assets can be exploited to replicate classic Ponzi-style tactics under a different name. Court filings revealed where much of the money ended up: luxury goods, vacations, jewelry, a Range Rover, high-end clothing, and even dental procedures. In a video that drew worldwide attention earlier this year, Eli Regalado admitted the funds had been spent, explaining that a portion went to taxes while the remainder was used for a home renovation he claimed was divinely inspired. The judgment not only confirms that INDXcoin qualifies as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:14
Dogecoin Gains Momentum, While Avalon Gains Attention In Crypto Real Estate Sector

Dogecoin Gains Momentum, While Avalon Gains Attention In Crypto Real Estate Sector

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:00
