Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Catalyst? Novogratz Says It’s the Next Fed Chair

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin’s next explosive rally may hinge on who replaces Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2026. In a new interview, Novogratz said that if a dovish candidate takes the helm, Bitcoin could surge to $200,000, calling it the “biggest bull catalyst” for crypto markets. Fed Policy and Bitcoin Novogratz […]
