Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

2025/08/16 03:33
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink nominated as interim co-chair of World Economic Forum board

  • Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, became interim chair of the World Economic Forum board
  • Formerly a Bitcoin skeptic, Fink has been the driving force behind Wall Street’s crypto adoption
  • WEF founder, Klaus Schwab, recently resigned amid reorganization

Bitcoin (BTC) may soon be getting a seat at one of the most influential finance forums in the world. On Friday, August 15, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, was appointed interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum board. Fink will share the role with André Hoffmann, vice chairman of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche.

Following their appointments, Fink and Hoffmann emphasized the need for a more inclusive global economy and a broader distribution of prosperity. They also expressed interest in greater collaboration with governments on shared policy goals.

As CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, Fink has played a major role in accelerating crypto adoption on Wall Street. Once a Bitcoin skeptic, he has become one of its most vocal supporters. In March, Fink even stated that the U.S. dollar could lose its dominance to Bitcoin.

WEF target of criticism, conspiracy theories

Founded by Klaus Schwab, a professor of business policy, the World Economic Forum rose to prominence by convening global business and political leaders at its annual Davos conference. However, the WEF has also faced criticism.

The forum has been accused of facilitating regulatory capture and helping companies use money to change policy. Moreover, the Davos gathering is a popular target in many conspiracy theories, including the Great Reset, a term coined by Schwab.

What is more, its founder, Klaus Schwab, was accused of nepotism, financial impropriety by his employees. On August 15, WEF reported that they found no evidence of wrongdoing.

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
