ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.According to CryptoQuant, investors holding BTC 18–24 months are deliberately positioning for long-term growth.

Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 18:40
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001159-12.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$104,291.31-3.56%

For the first time since it hit an all-time high in mid-August, Bitcoin (BTC) has gone back up to $120,000, making participants more positive about the market.

However, pseudonymous analyst Avocado_onchain has identified an important aspect to the latest rally: that it’s not only powered by macro conditions and ETF inflows but also by the rising share of long-term holders (LTHs), signaling growing conviction in the number one cryptocurrency’s trajectory.

The Conviction Behind the Climb

In a recent assessment for CryptoQuant, Avocado_onchain pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of investors who have been holding their Bitcoin for 18 months to two years.

These participants, who survived the last bear market, are now strategically retaining their assets. Also, their holding period lines up with the historic approval of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. According to the analyst, it means that their patience comes from confidence in this change to the market structure, rather than mere necessity.

He suggested that the transition from passive endurance to active conviction marks a deeper belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition.

Looking at the current rally, it is supported by a powerful confluence of macroeconomic and regulatory developments. For example, the recent U.S. government shutdown and weak economic data, including significant job losses, helped strengthen the cryptocurrency’s appeal as an alternative asset.

At the same time, a clarifying policy from the U.S. Treasury stated that unrealized Bitcoin gains held by corporations will not be taxed, a move expected to encourage more corporate adoption. This was further complemented by substantial institutional inflows, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs bringing in almost $1 billion in late September, and BlackRock’s fund now having more than $80 billion in assets.

Outlook and Price Action

Bitcoin is now testing the $120,000 to $122,000 range, which market watchers say is a key turning point that could set the trend for the next few days. A clean break above would open the door for new record highs, while rejection could pull the asset back toward $100,000.

On a technical basis, the asset is up 1.3% in the last 24 hours, nearly 10% on the week, 8% over the past month, and 96% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, some analysts are drawing comparisons to gold’s record run. With the precious metal hitting $3,900 per ounce this week and historical correlations suggesting an eight-week lag, the experts argue the OG cryptocurrency may be primed for a strong November.

If that pattern holds, forecasts of $150,000 by late October or early November are gaining traction, though most observers agree volatility will remain high.

The post Bitcoin’s Bull Run Backed by Growing Long-Term Holders appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,291.31
$104,291.31$104,291.31

-1.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,516.14
$3,516.14$3,516.14

-2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.53
$161.53$161.53

-3.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2770
$2.2770$2.2770

-2.14%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16534
$0.16534$0.16534

-0.97%