Bitcoin’s Hashrate Hits All-Time High of 929 Exahashes Per Second

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:16
NEAR
NEAR$2.425-3.80%
U
U$0.01433+43.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,299.03-3.48%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01789-27.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219-4.16%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+7.04%

Bitcoin has hit a new record, this time in its hashrate. According to Maartunn, a community analyst at CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s true hashrate has hit 929 exahashes per second (EH/s), a new all-time high.

Hashrate refers to the amount of processing and computing power given to the Bitcoin network through mining. The surge in true hash rate remains significant as this metric is a crucial indicator of a blockchain network’s strength, specifically its security.

According to CoinMarketCap data, 19,913,231 BTC have been mined, accounting for its total supply.

You Might Also Like

Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, fixed Bitcoin’s supply at 21 million coins; with the current 19,913,231 BTC circulating supply, this leaves about 1,086,769 BTC left to be mined.

Bitcoin price 

Around press time, BTC was trading near $110,000, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours to $110,640 as the broader crypto market largely traded in red as investors await July’s personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

You Might Also Like

Crypto liquidations have reached $448 million in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, with longs accounting for the majority of this figure.

Bitcoin has fluctuated in a range between $108,670 and $113,480 since Aug. 26, with the market expecting its next move.

Bitcoin’s key support range lies at $107,000 to $108,900. In the event of a rise, a bounce to $113,600 may face selling from stressed holders, while deeper losses could target the support range of $93,000 to $95,000.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoins-hashrate-hits-all-time-high-of-929-exahashes-per-second

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1031+9.89%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+8.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731+5.94%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019157+2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04882+14.49%
BULLS
BULLS$459.81--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00781+9.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?